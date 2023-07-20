Bollywood roundup: Mrunal Thakur, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, and many more…

– Advertisement –

Mrunal Thakur on his work with Vijay Devarakonda: “He brings a big spark to the screen”

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for her upcoming ‘Hey Ninna’, is now looking forward to working with Vijay Devarakonda in the film tentatively titled ‘VD 13’. Praising her co-star, she said that with each passing film, the “Arjun Reddy” star gave memorable characters.

Recently, she announced her upcoming Telugu movie opposite Vijay. She has worked with Nani and Dulquer Salman from the South.

Mrunal said it was a surreal feeling to have had the chance to work with such diverse actors.

She said, “Right from the start when I started working on Sita Ramam, I was immediately greeted with extreme warmth and love by people in the southern film industry. The industry has some of the best actors in the country and I am grateful to have the chance to share screen space with them.

“Whether it’s Dulquar, Nani and now Vijay, they’re such different actors with very different fan bases, it’s never a dull day for me on set. The love I have for Sita Ramam, I hope to receive the same love for my next films Hi Naana and #VD13.

Talking about Vijay, she said, “I’m looking forward to working with Vijay because I know we can learn together and from each other as actors. Currently, we have started the preparation and the shooting of the film will start soon, and sharing screen space with Vijay is something that I am passionate about.

“Whatever roles he plays on screen, he has this great ability to bring that great spark to the screen when he’s in front of the camera. With every movie that passes, he has given memorable characters that have remained etched in our memories, be it Dr. Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy or Vijay Anthony in Mahanati.

The #VD13 team will soon start filming. The project marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam.

Sonu Sood announces free legal training for students in its CLAT program

Mumbai – Actor Sonu Sood has announced free law training for aspirants in his Law Entry Coaching Program.

As the founder of the Sood Charity Foundation (SCF), Sonu is dedicated to making a lasting impact and bringing about positive change in society. Sankalp is a transformative, free entry-to-law coaching program to pursue professional legal education and secure a coveted place at National Law Universities (NLUs).

Speaking about “Sankalp”, Sonu said, “It gives me great pleasure to see that God has chosen me to be the catalyst on the path to enlightenment for people who want to choose law as their career. I am sure that our country will be in good hands. »

The program will provide free training for CLAT, AILET and other law entrance exams exclusively for deserving students. Priority given to those who suffered losses during the difficult wave(s) of Covid or who come from economically weaker sections (EWS).

Sonu has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

The actor made his acting debut in 1999 with ‘Kallazhagar’. He is known for his work in films such as ‘Dabangg’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Athadu’ (2005), ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ (2005), ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ (2008), ‘Kandireega’ (2011), ‘Dookududega’ (2011), ‘Shootout at Wadala’ (2013), ‘R…Rajkumar’ ( 2013), “Happy New Year” (2014), “Kung Fu Yoga” (2017) and “Simmba” (2018).

In July 2016, he established the production house Shakti Sagar Productions, named after his father, Shakti Sagar Sood.

In September 2020, Sood was chosen for the ‘SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for his humanitarian work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2022, he launched his social media app called Exprurger.

He will next be seen in ‘Fateh’.

Bollywood demands justice for Manipur horror

Mumbai – The recently released video of two women from the Kuki-Zomi community parading naked and being assaulted by a mob of men, has sent shockwaves across India. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and director Vivek Agnihotri reacted strongly to the video, condemning the “shameful” act.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and shared a note saying he felt shaken and disgusted to see such unspeakable cruelty inflicted on women.

He tweeted: “Shaken, disgusted to see video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits are punished so severely that no one will ever dream of doing a horrible thing like this again.

Vivek Agnihotri who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’ took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt note explaining how the nation has failed as a society.

He wrote in his Instagram post: “MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur. Each time, our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhumane and barbaric acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am broken every time. I am ashamed.”

He further mentioned that he felt guilty for being helpless in such a situation and also wrote that there was “no right to life in free India”.

He continued, “I am so guilty of my helplessness. O Manipur, I tried…I tried…but I failed. All I can do now is tell their tragic stories through my work. But then it is too late. We are all victims of selective and hypercompetitive electoral politics. We are victims of hyper-religion. We are victims of dangerous media. We, the people of Bharat, are victims. There is no #RightToLife in free India. And we can’t do anything about it. »

“It’s not freedom I want. It’s not the kind of democracy I want. It’s worthless if it makes us bark for each other’s blood. We’re a failed society. I’m sorry, my sisters. I’m sorry, my mothers. I’m sorry, Bharat Mata,” he added.

Soni Razdan wrote in her Instagram story, “I really want to know what the government is doing, and why the prime time news is not flooded with information about Manipur and most importantly where is the military?”

Kiara Advani tweeted: “Video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and shook me to my core. I pray for women to get justice soon. Those responsible must face the HEAVIEST punishment they deserve.

Sanjay Dutt also took to his Twitter and wrote, “The video depicting violence against women in Manipur was shocking and sickening. My greatest hope is that the culprits will be punished with the utmost severity, sending a clear message that such despicable actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wrote on his Twitter: “Deeply disturbed by the images of the atrocities against the women of Manipur, I seethe with anger, no man should go unpunished for such a crime. The attack on a woman’s dignity is an attack on humanity itself (sic).

Actor-comedian Vir Das has shared a series of tweets holding the government and officials responsible for shaming and delaying justice for the victims.

He wrote: “When horrific incidents occur, make no mistake, thanks to the system, our leaders are IMMEDIATELY aware. When months later the videos go viral, Twitter knows. If leaders only respond afterwards, it’s on Twitter, not on horrific incidents. They care about online outrage, not real people.

He continued in his tweets: “People get outraged the more they realize this or are allowed to. It takes a specific type of scary man to invalidate a crime against a woman by offsetting it with the relative outrage of another crime against another woman. This is masterful Whataboutery. Do not fall into the trap.

“Grateful to see our leaders speaking out and taking action for the viral people of India,” he added.

The video shows two women, one in their 20s and the other in their 40s, being forced to walk naked down a road and into a field by a crowd of men. Some of the men can be seen dragging the two women to a field and sexually assaulting them.

Although said incident took place on May 4 according to police, the video emerged on July 19, causing massive outrage across the country.

Ajay, Kajol’s son, Yug, makes a rare appearance at the airport

Mumbai – Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s son Yug were seen making his rare appearance at the airport on Thursday.

The 13-year-old boy was seen leaving the airport with his bodyguard, although his parents were not present with him.

Yug was seen wearing an all-black outfit, t-shirt, joggers, and sneakers. He was carrying a backpack with his phone in one hand.

The little boy can be seen having a fun chat with his bodyguard, while making his way through the paparazzi. Yug was also seen shouting “Mumbai”, while stroking his hair.

Work-wise, Kajol was last seen in the courtroom drama “The Trial” as Noyonika Sengupta. She then has ‘Do Patti’ and ‘Sarzameen’ in her chat.

Ajay has ‘Maidaan’, ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ in the pipeline. (IANS)