Days of Our Lives and All My Children actor Nick Benedict dies at 77





(NEXSTAR) Nick Benedict, an actor who appeared on Days of Our Lives and also played one of Erica Kanes’ many husbands on All My Children, died Friday on his 77th birthday, an online obituary confirmed. Benedict’s cause of death was reported as complications from spinal surgery, according to the obituary. Benoît, seen here in 1976, has appeared in numerous daytime soap operas. (ABC Photo Archive/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Benedict, a daytime soap opera veteran, played Curtis Reed on Days of Our Lives between 1993 and 2001. But he may be best remembered for playing Phil Brent, an ex-husband of Susan Luccis character Erica Kane, between 1973 and 1978. Soap Opera Digest reported. Minutes apart: CLE zoo welcomes baby and mourns death of another animal

For his work, Benedict was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series at the 1979 Daytime Emmy Awards. Benedict (second from right) appears on an episode of “All My Children” during a dream sequence featuring Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) and the men from her previous relationships. (Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Benedict has also appeared on shows such as Knots Landing, The Young and the Restless, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Entourage, among others. His last credited role was in 2011, by IMDb. Single ticket wins $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot

Benedict was living in Arizona with his wife Ginger at the time of his death, according to a GoFundMe page hosted by the management of Jakes Steakhouse in Tehachapi, California, where Ginger works as a bartender. Benedict had recently undergone spinal surgery on July 2, the fundraiser said, after which he was paralyzed from the neck down and admitted to hospice. Steakhouse management asked subscribers on Facebook to keep the couple in his thoughts. Nick Benedict’s birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord that day. Please pray for Ginger, reads the message.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox8.com/news/nick-benedict-days-of-our-lives-and-all-my-children-actor-dies-at-77/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos