Monthly Price Rise – The Hollywood Reporter





YouTube is the latest streaming company to raise the subscription prices of its offerings. On Thursday, the company raised prices for its YouTube Premium service (which lets users watch ad-free videos and download them for offline viewing) and its YouTube Premium Music app, the company’s music streaming offering. “We are updating the price for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the US to continue to provide quality service and features,” said YouTube spokeswoman Jessica Gibby. The Hollywood Reporter. “We believe this new price reflects the value of YouTube Premium which allows subscribers to enjoy ad-free YouTube with background and offline playback and uninterrupted access to over 100 million songs with the YouTube Music app.” YouTube Premium will increase in price by $2 per month to $13.99 for most users, while YouTube Music will increase by $1 per month to $10.99. Exact pricing may depend on the plan and billing option users have. This is the first price increase for YouTube Premium since its introduction in 2018, and YouTube says users who subscribed five years ago will get an additional three months at the current price. The changes follow a wave of price increases in the video and music streaming landscape. In music, Apple and Amazon have each increased the price of their music services to $10.99 per month (Spotify remains at $9.99, although it is expected to increase prices in the near future). And in video, most companies have changed their prices over the last year or so, with NBCUniversal’s Peacock raising its price earlier this week. Paramount also repriced its Paramount+ product with Showtime, and earlier this year Warner Bros. Discovery raised the price of HBO Max before it was rebranded as Max.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/youtube-hikes-prices-youtube-premium-music-streaming-1235540443/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos