The Actors Don’t Want a Yacht, They Just Want to Survive Peak TV

I make less money now than ever before, says actor Melissa Greenspan, standing outside the Fox studio holding a sign in the sweltering afternoon heat. A member of SAG-AFTRA for 30 years, Greenspan has appeared on shows like Revolt of the good girls And Desperate housewives. But she never found it more difficult to make ends meet. It’s something she has in common with many of the nearly 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members who joined Hollywood writers on strike last week, bringing the entertainment industry to a virtual standstill. More than that, it has radicalized many mainstream working actors, who talk about how streaming has broken their ability to earn a basic living.

When Netflix ushered in the golden age of streaming with shows like Card castle And Orange is the new black, it seemed like a bold new frontier for viewers, creators, and performers. Suddenly, with their burst releases and affordable, ad-free subscriptions, they could bend the old rules and expand our ideas of what television could be. But alongside these new freedoms came changes to how those involved were paid. In a traditional network show, actors and writers would receive a healthy paycheck, even if they only earned the minimum amount stipulated in their union contracts. In streaming ? Not really.

Classified as new media thanks to a 2008 struggle to have Internet-distributed work covered in their contracts, streaming shows pay significantly less than their basic broadcast and cable counterparts. According to the most recent SAG-AFTRA contracts, a day performer on a streaming show earns considerably less than someone playing an equivalent role on a broadcast show. So much for booking a few guest star roles and getting ready for the year.

Previously, an actor who had a rough year could rely on residual checks he received each time an episode he appeared in was re-aired, a form of compensation first established during the 1960 strike to pay actors when films re-aired on television. But, thanks to streaming, this once stable source of income has also dried up. I remember for The Big Bang Theory Or Everybody loves Raymond, those checks were coming in and it was still a wonderful sight, says Phil Abrams, a veteran actor who estimates to have appeared in 160 television and film projects. Then you do a streaming show and you never see anything after that initial payment. Or maybe your cushy broadcast show goes straight to streaming after its initial airing, and you get a check for a whopping 81 cents. mandy moore said she did it for a residual on the hit show It’s us.

Since the start of the actors’ strike, artists have started posting screenshots and talking openly about their meager streaming residue. Denise Croby tweeted an image of what she says is a residual control of her role on Ray Donovan, the Showtime series broadcast on Paramount+. It adds up to 21 cents (yes, you read that right). Jana Schmieding in the same way job a screenshot of his residual 3 cents from Disney for his role as a sardonic clinic receptionist on FXs Reservation Dogs, which streams on Hulu. During this time, she noted, Iger is yachting.

Schmieding followed up with a second tweet about his starring role in Peacocks. Rutherford Falls, which she claims earned her a whopping $33.15 residual from Universal. Listen, I’m an actor, she writing. I don’t want a yacht. But I wish I could save for retirement.

A residual check of $33 is a far cry from the life you envision for a successful TV star. It turns out the industry has always had more starving artists than superstars. There’s this perception that as actors, all of them were wealthy Hollywood celebrities. But the majority of SAGs don’t make insane salaries, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor lauren adams said vanity lounge before the strike. Many of us do minimum contracts, which in our time makes it very difficult to have a career. These days, even those who get a big break and head into a regular TV show role can find themselves in trouble. So many of my friends who have close to a million followers, who do billion dollar franchises, don’t know how to make rent, Orange is the new blacks Kimiko Glenn recently said The New Yorker.

Dustin Milligan, a familiar face from his role as vet Ted Mullens in Schitts Stream, is heartened by this outpouring of honesty from the actors and writers. I think there was a lot of shame, he said. You feel like if you don’t play the role of a successful actor who always takes pictures on red carpets and lives the dream, unless you play that role on social media, you won’t be seen as legit. Or that if you seem to be so successful, then maybe one day it will actually happen to you.