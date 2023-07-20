Hollywood strikes: Edward James Olmos says writers and actors face ‘probably the toughest time’

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — On Wednesday, striking Hollywood actors and writers had company on the picket lines.

Members of the National Alliance of Domestic Workers showed their support for the two strikes that ended productions.

Nannies, housekeepers and home care workers picketed outside the Warner Brothers studio in Burbank, alongside members of SAG-AFTRA and WGA.

“We have reinforcements now. We have validation for everything we fight for,” WGA member Matthew Okumura told Eyewitness News.

Actors Mary McDonnell and Edward James Olmos joined the picket line. They told Eyewitness News that they had never seen actors treated so badly and that they wouldn’t stop until the studios were at the table.

“It’s probably the hardest time we’ve had because of AI and because of understanding how producers actually deal with this and say we’re going to hold out until people lose their homes,” Olmos said. “Which I found very, very rude.”

“I don’t think this industry has really understood the value of what it is to use your body, heart and mind as a product,” McDonnell said. “That’s kind of the reason we’re bumping into the AI ​​situation. They think it’s replaceable, but it’s not. So maybe at this point being an actor could earn a little more honour.”

FilmLA released a report on Wednesday showing that even before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the WGA strike was impacting the industry.

Film and television shooting days were down nearly 29% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to a year ago. Feature films were down almost 19% and TV pilots, dramas and comedies were also down.

The latest statement from the Alliance of Film and TV Producers said a strike was not the outcome it wanted.

“For SAG-AFTRA to say that we have failed to meet the needs of its members is dishonest at best,” the AMPTP statement said in part.