Johnny Depp creates his first self-portrait in a “dark” and “confusing” time | Entertainment

LONDON (AP) Johnny Depp has painted the emotions of the past few years in a self-portrait and is offering the result for sale in a time-limited edition.

The actor began working on the play, titled Five, around 2021 amid a volatile row with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which played out in courtrooms on both sides of the Atlantic.

I think it’s the most personal piece he’s ever made,” said Ian Weatherby-Blythe, managing director of Castle Fine Art, which is handling the sale of Five. The gallery also oversaw Depp’s first art collection, the Friends & Heroes portrait series.

He revisited the eyes again and again and again. And when you look at the piece, you know, it’s a beautiful portrait. But when you look at the eyes, there’s something very meaningful behind the eyes, there’s something, you know, quite sad.”

It was created in a time that was, shall we say, a bit dark, a bit confusing, Depp said in a video posted Thursday to promote the sale.

Basically, I just wrote Five on this because I was about to enter the fifth year of madness.

Priced at 1,950 ($1,950), signed editions of Five will go on sale at 4:00 p.m. GMT Thursday for 13 days.

Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, seeking a temporary restraining order against the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

In April 2022, Depp began a libel lawsuit he filed against Heard, based on a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which she called herself a public figure representing domestic violence. A Virginia jury ultimately ruled that Heard defamed Depp on three counts and awarded him $15 million in damages. In a countersuit, Depp was found guilty of a defamation charge and Heard was awarded $2 million.

A British court had ruled in 2020 that a tabloid article calling Depp a wife-beater was essentially true. Shortly after the UK decision, Hollywood largely severed ties with Depp, launching him from both the Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises.

The Dior fashion house, Depp notes, as much as it was painful… stuck to their guns, and Five uses photography as a starting point that launched its Dior Sauvage campaign, helmed by creative director Jean-Baptiste Mondino.

A few months ago, Depp returned to the artwork and, after making adjustments, decided to publicly share what he considers an act of creative healing.

Using archival pigments, in the style of his previous series of portraits, Five marks the first time Depp has sought to capture his own image. A smaller, less expensive work, Five is described as deliberately intimate and shows the actor in a state of emotional exhaustion.

It’s not the most comfortable thing to do a self-portrait, Depp said, noting that he would sit in front of a mirror and sketch himself in different lights, times and angles.

It should just be an expression, spit it out as it is spit.

He also intends to sign all of them, Weatherby-Blythe said. He’s made that commitment, he wants to give as many people the opportunity to buy his art, and he also wants to try to raise as much money as possible for Mental Health America, he added. Of the proceeds from each sale, $200 is to be donated to the nonprofit.

Depp may have won in court, but public opinion remains divided over the actor who was once one of cinema’s most bankable stars.

Weatherby-Blythe thinks there will be interest from art collectors as well as star fans.

I think Johnny still has many, many fans. But I also hope art buyers see it as a unique work of art, he said, pointing out that the actor has painted and drawn all his life, and I think art connoisseurs will see it. … And this piece is a very, very special, very personal piece.