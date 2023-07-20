How the moon is at the heart of romantic Bollywood songs

We are aware that the moon is a satellite! But for the romantics, it is our muse. Here is a look at how Bollywood songs represent the moon.

For nerds and scholars, the moon is a satellite, a cosmic destination to study and reach. For romantics, however, the moon is a lover, a friend, a gift, an essential character that embellishes their story. And Bollywood is nothing if not romantic! Gülzar , Javed Akhtar Irshad Kamil, and many other lyricists gracefully blend Urdu and Hindi, resulting in romantic verses as sweet as dew on a leaf. These words are then sung by voices as sweet as a lover’s laughter, and melodies that hit exactly the point of your soul’s desire. In most of these songs, the moon finds its place in the heart of a lover.

In Bollywood songs, the moon is sometimes in the background as lovers yearn but hesitate to join. Who wouldn’t want to fall in love when, like the words of Ra.AIt is Dear goes, “When the night is young, the earth is dark and the moon is the only light”? Remember Dev Anand stroll in the mountains under a limitless sky teasing a shy Waheeda Rehman as Mohammad Rafi The voice resounds, “Khoya khoya chand, khula aasman, aankhon me saari raat jayegi, tumko bhi kaise neend aayegi? » The moon makes us dream. As Kishore Kumar rightly sang, “Neele neele ambar by chand jab aayein, pyar barsaye, humko tarsaayein.” Shah Rukh Khan says the same in Dil to Pagal Hai, “Chand ne kuch kaha, raat ne kuch suna, tu bhi sun bekhabar, pyaar kar.” Seeing all this desire, how can the moon not blush? So obviously “Chand chhupa badal me, Sharma ke meri jaana.”

Synonym of “The Romantics” Yash Chopra made an entire movie named chandni. In the Swiss Alps, Rishi Kapoor sang loudly, “Maine is dil pe likh diya tera naam, Chandni.” After all, chand and his chandni are one of the most beautiful cosmic miracles in the universe. Hence, Bollywood Romeos compared their Juliets with Chand at every opportunity. Be it Shammi Kapoor singing, “Ye chand sa roshna chehra” or his grand-nephew Ranbir Kapoor singing, “Dekho chand aaya,” as he spots his crush, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali It is Saawariyaan. just like Guru Dutt look at Waheeda Rehman Lying in the moonlight and singing, “Chaudhvi ka chand (full moon) Ho ya aftaab ho, jo bhi ho khuda ki kasam lajawab ho”, In DevdasSRK also watched Aishwarya Rai and sang, “Woh chand jaisi ladki est dil pe chaa rahi hai.” But if we’re being honest, the moon has nothing on Rehman or Rai.

It’s even more heartwarming when your lover calls you more beautiful than the moon. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khanit is ghazal, “Mere Rashke Qamar” translates to “the envy of the moon.” When Om, in Om Shanti Omfirst sees Shanti up close, he is so in love that he sings, “Chand teri roshni ka halka sa ek saaya hai.” Even in brahmastra you will see the face of the one you love when Shiva sings, “Chanda bhi deewana hai tera, jalti hai tujhse saari chakoriyaan.”

Kapoor’s father once sang the moon as a gift, “For you the source of the world, for you the stars of the moon.” while next to him, Tariq Khan sang, “Chand mera dil, chhandni ho tum, chand se hai far chandni kaha?” Recently Vicky Kaushal promised, “Tere vaaste falak se main chand launga.” Before him, Imran Khan in Jab Mila Tu, sang, “Khaali jo raat ho, main khwaab chand taaron se woh puri kar du.” But women have always demanded it. In Bowl Na Halke Halkeasked Preity Zinta, “Dhaage tod lao chandni se noor ke.” Simran in DDLJ stubbornly demanded, “Kar baitha bhool woh, the aaya phool woh, use kaho jaaye chand the ke aaye.” Yes, we love jhumka and flowers, but once in a while a moon would be nice. It’s not unreasonable; Jupiter has 79!

Moon was also an ambition. If you get the moon, you get the world. As SRK said, “Chand taare tod laau, saari duniya by main chhau, bass itna sa khwaa hai.” And when we win the world, we say, “In the arms of the main moon rakhu, is maang me bhar of the taare.” Sometimes it feels so grand, that chand is just plain trivial like when Lara Dutta in Bill Barber sang, “Taara chamkeela hoga, chand shymila hoga, nath me laga lena,” or Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan sang, “Chand utha chal throw kare.”

Besides being a lover, Chand has also been a friend. Hariharan hummed softly, “Canda re chanda, kabhi to zameen by aa, baithenge baatein karenge”, like Chand was an old friend who hadn’t visited in a long time. Love doesn’t have to be between lovers or friends only. We all remember our mothers who sang to us with love poems on the moon, “You are the moon, you are my sun” And “Chanda mom by ke.” Munna Bhai surely gave it a funny twist while complaining about the hustle culture, “Chanda mama so gaye, suraj chachu jaage, dekho pakdo yaaro, ghadi ke kaatein bhage.”

A big part of love is vulnerability and sometimes loneliness. Chand has also represented loneliness with songs like, “Jab chhandni dhal ke raaton pe chaati hai, teri yaad raise me dil ko tadpati hai.” Remember that old song, “Chandni Raatein, Chandni Raatein.” Perhaps the one we most identify with is “Chandaniya toh barse, phir kyu mere haath and here ne lag.” However, I believe that nothing represents despair more accurately than the song, “Ik bagal me chand hoga, ik bagal me rotiyan,” Since Wasseypur Gangs .

Lover, friend, shotgun, for us Bollywood romantics, the moon is everything. And as long as the moon exists, it will always be our favorite part of song lyrics and the universe.