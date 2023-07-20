Actors’ and Writers’ Strikes Put New Orleans Film Industry in Limbo | Movies/TV





Actor John Goodman will soon be able to spend more time in New Orleans, where he has long had a residence. Although his show, “The Conners,” has been renewed for a sixth season, what viewers will see on television in the fall is anybody’s guess. We wrapped production last season in March, Goodman said Monday. We usually resume production in August for the fall season, but now who knows? When the clock struck midnight on July 14, the American actors’ union, known as SAG/AFTRA, went on strike against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers after lengthy contract negotiations broke down. One of the major sticking points is residuals, which involve payments actors receive for repeat screenings of their movies and TV shows. Although scheduled reruns and syndication have allowed actors to be compensated in the past, this business model has changed.

With the proliferation of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Apple, and Disney that are unwilling to share viewership numbers, it becomes impossible to calculate fair and equitable residuals for shows that air 24/7 at the whim of subscribers. The strike by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists follows a writers’ strike that has been going on since May 2 and is already making production difficult. Some productions circumvented the strike by using scripts that had already been completed before the writers’ strike, but once the actors decided to strike, the people who normally read the lines were on picket lines, and without actors, the production ended. Weigh the consequences

For local actors who are part of productions not just in Louisiana but across the country and around the world, the simultaneous writers’ and actors’ strike, which hasn’t happened since 1960, has varying professional consequences. First of all, I think the actions taken here are long overdue, said actor Lance Nichols, seen more recently this year at the Petit Theater in the one-man show, How I Learned What I Learned. It’s my feeling that corporate greed has taken over the art and the people who create it. And as a result, these strikes have put thousands of people out of work, including businesses that depend on the film and television industry for their survival. Studios, do what it takes. Nichols has 232 film and television roles under his belt, including five projects in development and 11 in post-production awaiting release. He said he’s lucky to have projects in the pipeline.

Other than that, I’m a theater actor at heart, and theater is not part of this strike, because it’s a different union, Nichols said. Plus, I have online teaching and mentoring that I do.” But he said he felt for those not in his position and hoped the two sides could reach a fair settlement. Rank and folder are impacted Actor and New Orleans native Billy Slaughter, who has starred in more than 100 feature films, wants to clarify that these aren’t about celebrities complaining about not making enough money. These top earners represent only 1% of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members who are on strike. The 99% of us in this industry are working-class people who put in very long days in harsh working conditions, living paycheck to paycheck to pay our bills and feed our families, like most Americans, Slaughter said.

Yet they were called unreasonable by CEOs who make tens and sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars running companies that make billions a month from our work and our creations. So who is unreasonable? Slaughter was recently among productions set to wrap before the impending writers’ strike. He was also part of some movies that were supposed to be filming now, but not because of the strikes, and he planned to star in TV shows that were supposed to come back for another season. Now, there is no certainty as to when or even if they will return. Waiting for fall queues Network executives are waiting to reveal their fall lineups to advertisers because they have no idea what will be available. If you are currently watching a series on any of the streaming services, they were undoubtedly in the box before either strike was in progress.

New Orleanian Wendell Pierce stars in Amazon Prime Videos season 4’s Jack Ryan rollout.” However, Pierce says filming wrapped on seasons 3 and 4, shot back-to-back in Rome, Prague, Vienna, Athens, the Canary Islands and Budapest, late last year. Currently, the actors union and producers are far apart on any deal. The AMPTP claims to have offered players an innovative proposal on the use of artificial intelligence, which players fear will replace them. But SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator said the deal proposed that background artists could be scanned for a payday, after which companies would own that image and could use it in perpetuity, without consent or compensation. The union rejected this proposal.

