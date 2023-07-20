WB Animation and Cartoon Network production workers launch union effort – The Hollywood Reporter





Dozens of Warner Bros. production employees. Animation and Cartoon Network have gone public with their attempt to unionize with The Animation Guild. Sixty-six staff members from Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network’s 22 on Wednesday filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board and simultaneously requested voluntary recognition of the management of Warner Bros. subsidiaries. Discovery. Collectively, the group includes workers in positions such as production manager, digital production assistant, computer technician, production coordinator, production assistant, design production coordinator, assistant production manager and senior assistant production manager. The effort was announced during a joint Zoom call around noon Wednesday with production workers at Warner Bros. brands. Discovery and TAG members. Staff members have worked on an array of shows, including Warner Bros. Animation’s Batman: The Masked Crusader, harley quinn And The Teen Titans Go! and Cartoon Network Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, We baby bears And Craig of the Creek. “Although many may not think it, production is a specialized skill; we may not be artists or writers, but what we bring to the table goes beyond traditional creativity and puts content on the air,” said Hannah Ferenc, Head of Production at Warner Bros. Animation, in a press release on the organizational effort. “Having lived through the current state of the animation industry for the past seven years, I want to make sure that not only our current workers, but anyone who chooses to join us in the future, can feel safe to follow their passion by earning a living wage and being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.” The Hollywood Reporter contacted Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network for comment. According to TAG organizer Ben Speight, a key driver of the organizing effort was the merger of development and production for the two brands, announced in October 2022. Staff members were seeking “consent to this process and a collective voice to ensure their jobs and standards are protected.” The desire for higher pay, portable benefits, and overtime for production managers (who, according to Speight, do not receive overtime) also motivated the group. Another factor was the growing number of established animation workplaces that have unionized production workers. The Animation Guild has been aggressively organizing this group since the start of 2022. Since then, the union has established bargaining units on shows like rick and morty, Solar Opposites, The Simpsons, family guy And American dad! and at studios like Titmouse New York and LA and ShadowMachine. An attempt to do the same at Walt Disney Animation Studios is underway. In a statement on the efforts of Warner Bros. and of Cartoon Network, Cartoon Network’s production coordinator Em Hagen said, “Growing up, my parents’ union was the reason my brother and I had good health care, financial assistance for our college education, and general security when the job market was so tough.” I believe that a union like this at Cartoon Network and Warner Brothers will help us all continue to work in the jobs we love and feel confident that our future is bright.

