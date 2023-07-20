FIRST-EVER ENTERTAINMENT RESIDENCE AT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH: POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, A NEW HOLIDAY SHOW IN MUSIC, MAGIC AND CIRCUS | Business

The award-winning family vacation experience will take place inside the resort’s Sparkle Theater from December 19-30, 2023

Presented by BleauLive, in partnership with Capture Studio Group and Variety Arts Management.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –CHRISTMAS IN JULY Building on its rich heritage of creating extraordinary entertainment experiences, BleauLive, in partnership with Capture Studio Group and Variety Arts Management, will present its very first residency at Fontainebleau Miami Beach with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. The highly anticipated new circus-inspired show from acclaimed Broadway producer and director Neil Goldberg will perform an exclusive two-week vacation residency from December 19-30, 2023 at the Sparkle Theater inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Tickets are on sale now at https://bleaulive.com/pompe-snow-cirqueumstance/.

Based on Goldberg’s award-winning book, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance takes audiences on an exhilarating journey alongside three inseparable friends as they embark on a quest to master music, magic and circus skills at a secret university, and share their awe-inspiring holiday performances with the world. Transformed from its original storybook form, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance features original holiday music, over 100 extraordinary costumes and an international cast of 25 acrobats, magicians, singers and dancers performing jaw-dropping aerial numbers, juggling, contortion, levitation, skating, cycling and jaw-dropping Broadway-style production numbers.

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance marks the inaugural residency at the Sparkle Theatre, a stunning 2,000-seat venue that will transport audiences on a totally immersive 360-degree holiday experience. The fantasy extends beyond the theater as the Luster Gallery at Fontainebleau Miami Beach transforms into a magical winter wonderland adorned with festive exhibits and charming characters, the perfect setting for family photos and social gatherings.

“Partnering with BleauLive and Fontainebleau Miami Beach to bring the story of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance to South Florida this holiday season is a fantastic dream to share,” says Goldberg. “The story, characters and adventures will leave audiences of all ages breathless, create everlasting memories and become a new family vacation tradition.”

“The spectacle and grandeur of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance makes the show a natural fit for Fontainebleau Miami Beach, which continues to be a beacon for iconic performers and extraordinary performances,” said Patrick Fisher, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fontainebleau Miami Beach. “As our resort’s inaugural vacation home, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will not only add another remarkable chapter to our illustrious history, but will also enhance BleauLive’s distinguished reputation for producing unparalleled entertainment.”

Since its inception in the 1950s, the BleauLive entertainment series has brought world-famous performers and shows from the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley to Lady Gaga and Calvin Harris to Fontainebleau Miami Beach. POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance joins a lineup of 2023 entertainment that includes Miami Swim Week in July, Labor Day weekend, Halloween weekend, One Night Only with Al Pacino to celebrate Scarface’s 40th anniversary and New Year’s Eve festivities. The full list of events is available at BleauLive.com and vacation packages can be found at www.fontainebleau.com by the end of the month.

ABOUT BLEAULIVE

The BleauLive series of experiential events continues the legacy of hosting iconic entertainment artists who design culture at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. From the days when The Rat Pack and Elvis graced the stage, to the historic lineup and live concert series of today, celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Calvin Harris, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, Doja Cat and David Guetta have brought unique and iconic moments and memories to guests. With over 40 dates already scheduled in calendar year 2023, the event series features platinum-selling artists, comedy shows, fashion events, and more. All event information, tickets and VIP table packages can be found by visiting www.BleauLive.com. For sponsorship opportunities and VIP packages, contact [email protected].

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH

A spectacular blend of Golden Era glamor and modern luxury, Fontainebleau Miami Beach fuses striking design, contemporary art, music, fashion and history into a dynamic guest experience. A revered landmark and symbol of style and sophistication since its opening in 1954, Fontainebleau Miami Beach has 1,504 rooms and suites with lavish amenities; the world-famous LIV nightclub, 12 restaurants and lounges, including signature AAA Four Diamond restaurant Hakkasan; the 40,000 square foot Lapis Spa with mineral-rich water therapies and invigorating treatments; a dramatic beachfront poolscape featuring lush cabanas; and is home to BleauLive, the innovative concert series that combines intimate performances with memorable weekend getaways. For general information or accommodation in Fontainebleau Miami Beach, visit www.fontainebleau.com or call 1.877.512.8002.

ABOUT NEIL GOLDBERG

Neil Goldberg is a live entertainment mastermind who has been revolutionizing the landscape for over three decades with highly imaginative contemporary circus arts, theatrical and immersive entertainment experiences. His brilliant shows and creations have appeared in more than 500 American cities, on six continents and have attracted more than 50 million people worldwide. After selling his company Cirque Dreams to Cirque du Soleil in 2019, he wrote the award-winning book, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, produced it in a 7-time Telly Award-winning film, and now presents it on stage for the holidays. The New York Daily News proclaims, “There have been only a handful of shows that have generated as assertive an exclamation mark as those created and directed by Neil Goldberg.” https://www.pompsnowandcirqueumstance.com/

ABOUT THE CAPTURE STUDIO GROUP

Capture Studio Group is an entertainment hybrid of physical studios, as well as a full-service marketing, digital and communications agency. We partner with brands to bring them to life in relevant, impactful and direct ways, driving breakthrough results. With focused expertise in live events, our concept-driven, consumer-driven approach leverages multiple platforms allowing us to refine and activate brand messaging through meaningful experiences that maximize impact and engagement. We help our clients create unstoppable world-class brands that stand out.

