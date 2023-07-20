Who is Ethan Slater? 5 Things to Know About the Actor – Billboard





The entertainment world was thrown into a frenzy on Thursday (July 20) when reports surfaced that Ariana Grande was dating her 31-year-old son. Bad costar Ethan Slater following his recently announced split from husband Dalton Gomez. BothTMZAndPeoplereport that he and Grande began dating after both of their relationships ended. Slater was previously married to singer Lilly Jay, and the two celebrated their fourth birthdaywedding anniversaryin November 2022. Grande plays Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivos Elphaba in Jon M. Chus’ upcoming live-action film adaptation of the Broadway show Bad, which will be divided into two parts. The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day next year (December 25, 2024). But in the spirit of giving thanks, nasty part 1 Now slated for release next Thanksgiving (November 27, 2024). In the film, Slater plays Boq, a little boy who rightly has a crush on Glinda. Earlier in the week, TMZ reported that Grande and Gomez had separated after two years of marriage. Prior to their reported separation, they attempted to reconcile without success. TMZ, people And entertainment tonight also report that Grande and Gomez remain friends and speak on the phone regularly. See below for everything you need to know about Ethan Slater. He starred in the musical “SpongeBob SquarePants” Before hitting the screen as Boq, Slater lived in a pineapple under the sea as everyone’s favorite sponge in the Sponge Bob SquarePants musical. You can watch it all on Paramount+. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SpongeBob Musical (@thespongebobmusical)

He is Tony For his portrayal of SpongeBob SquarePants, Slater was nominated for a Tony Award in 2018 for Best Actor in a Musical. Although he did not end up winning, the role earned him a number of other awards, including a Theater Office Award, an Outside Critics’ Circle Award, a Theater World Award, and two Broadway.com Audience Awards.

He has a son He shares a one-year-old son with his former high school girlfriend, Lilly Jay.

He’s from Maryland Slater grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, before attending Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. He also has two older sisters.

He also has several television roles. The actor, singer, writer and composer made his television debut on Murphy Brownbut has additional credits including Instinct And Fosse/Verdon.

