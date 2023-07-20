Hollywood strikes pull back the curtain on millions of dollars worth of CT productions





Rocky Hill-based media producer Andrew Gernhard shot three different movies in the first half of this year. There was where are you, Christmas? and Mystic Christmas, both filmed in Mystic from March to June. Then he went overseas to shoot A Merry Scottish Christmas. Each film had a budget of several million dollars. Gernhard, owner of Synthetic Cinema International, said his plans to produce additional movies in Connecticut this year are likely being sidelined, or at least severely curtailed, by ongoing strikes by actors and writers. Connecticut may seem a long way from Hollywood, but the ongoing strikes shutting down TV and film productions will have a local economic impact. It’s only July and I probably would have had two or three more films before the end of the year, said Gernhard, founder and owner of Rocky Hill-based Synthetic Cinema International. Now Gerhard thinks he can at most produce one more movie in Connecticut if the strikes end soon enough. Gernhard said he’s not taking sides in the contract disputes, but confirmed they have economic consequences for Connecticut. He said his films typically have budgets of $3-5 million, which are spent on payroll, hotels, catering, equipment, vehicle rentals and more. Productions feature around 10 lead actors and hundreds of background actors, with lead production teams of 50 to 75 people, he said. It’s pretty important to Connecticut, he said. An important industry Film and television productions have a sizable presence in Connecticut, aided in part by tax credits of up to 30%. According to a 2022 study for the State Office of Film, Television and Digital Media by London-based entertainment consultant Olsberg SPI, a state tax credit designed to incentivize productions resulted in the equivalent of 2,978 full-time jobs in Connecticut in fiscal year 2020. According to the study, state incentives to build production infrastructure and to subsidize productions generated $358.7 million in new economic value in Connecticut in fiscal year 2020. There has been debate about the economic efficiency of the state’s film tax credit program, which has awarded more than $1.5 billion to the film, television and digital media industry since its inception in 2007. Television and film writers from the Writers Guild of America went on strike against major studios in May. SAG-AFTRA cast followed suit this month, with major points of contention including the continued payment of streaming platforms and the use of artificial intelligence in productions. George Norfleet, director of the Connecticut Office of Film, TV & Digital Media, said the strikes are so new that the true economic impacts for Connecticut are not yet known. Norfleet said the strikes had already halted three productions in Connecticut and could dry up the development pipeline that would bring future projects to the state. While it’s too early to assess the economic impact, we’re not immune to a stretch of the imagination, Norfleet said.

