Entertainment
Bollywood wants justice for Manipur horror
MUMBAI, (IANS) Now that Prime Minister Modi has finally made a statement and his government’s position is clear, Bollywood stars feel free to speak out.
The recently emerged video shows two women from the Kuki-Zomi community, one in their 20s and the other in their 40s, being forced to walk naked down a road and into a field by a mob of men. Some of the men can be seen dragging the two women to a field and sexually assaulting them. Although said incident took place on May 4 according to police, the video emerged on July 19, causing massive outrage across the country.
Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Shaken, disgusted to see video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits are punished so severely that no one will ever dream of doing a horrible thing like this again.
Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’ wrote: “MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur. Each time, our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhumane and barbaric acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am broken every time. I am ashamed.”
He continued: “I am so guilty of my helplessness. O Manipur, I tried I tried but failed. All I can do now is tell their tragic stories through my work. But then it is too late. We are all victims of selective and hypercompetitive electoral politics. We are victims of hyper-religion. We are victims of dangerous media. We, the people of Bharat, are victims. There is no #RightToLife in free India. And we can’t do anything about it. »
Soni Razdan wrote, “I really want to know what the government is doing, and why the prime time news isn’t flooded with information about Manipur and most important of all, where is the army?”
Kiara Advani tweeted: “Video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and shook me to my core. I pray for women to get justice soon. Those responsible must face the HEAVIEST punishment they deserve.
Sanjay Dutt tweeted: “The video depicting violence against women in Manipur was shocking and sickening. My greatest hope is that the culprits will be punished with the utmost severity, sending a clear message that such despicable actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
Riteish Deshmukh said: “Deeply disturbed by the images of atrocities against women in Manipur, I seethe with anger, no man should go unpunished for such a crime. The attack on a woman’s dignity is an attack on humanity itself (sic).
Actor-comedian Vir Das has shared a series of tweets holding the government and officials responsible for shaming and delaying justice for the victims.
He wrote: “When horrific incidents occur, make no mistake, thanks to the system, our leaders are IMMEDIATELY aware. When months later the videos go viral, Twitter knows. If leaders only respond afterwards, it’s on Twitter, not on horrific incidents. They care about online outrage, not real people.
He continued: “People get outraged the more they become aware of it or are allowed to. It takes a specific type of scary man to invalidate a crime against a woman by offsetting it with the relative outrage of another crime against another woman. This is masterful Whataboutery. Do not fall into the trap.
“Grateful to see our leaders speaking out and taking action for the viral people of India,” he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://indiawest.com/bollywood-wants-justice-for-manipur-horror/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Survey of 30 American cities: nearly 10% drop in homicides in 2023
- Bollywood wants justice for Manipur horror
- Four Knights will represent their country at NACAC Championships – UCF Athletics
- Fall/Winter 2023 fashion campaigns are filled with style inspiration
- Season Task Tracker Google Sheet
- UPPAbaby announces ‘Stay & Stroll’ partnership with Montage International
- Elon Musk says Tesla may cut prices again in ‘turbulent times’ – BBC News
- 3.0-magnitude earthquake hits Palermo Thursday morning | News
- Anger as Liz Truss and her pals make taxpayer-funded farewell payments
- New 2024 MINI Cooper Electric Interior Revealed
- Results of breeding competitions
- India Won bronze medal in U-15, U-19 boys team events