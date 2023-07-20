Bollywood wants justice for Manipur horror

MUMBAI, (IANS) Now that Prime Minister Modi has finally made a statement and his government’s position is clear, Bollywood stars feel free to speak out.

The recently emerged video shows two women from the Kuki-Zomi community, one in their 20s and the other in their 40s, being forced to walk naked down a road and into a field by a mob of men. Some of the men can be seen dragging the two women to a field and sexually assaulting them. Although said incident took place on May 4 according to police, the video emerged on July 19, causing massive outrage across the country.

Akshay Kumar tweeted: “Shaken, disgusted to see video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits are punished so severely that no one will ever dream of doing a horrible thing like this again.

Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files’ wrote: “MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur. Each time, our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhumane and barbaric acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am broken every time. I am ashamed.”

He continued: “I am so guilty of my helplessness. O Manipur, I tried I tried but failed. All I can do now is tell their tragic stories through my work. But then it is too late. We are all victims of selective and hypercompetitive electoral politics. We are victims of hyper-religion. We are victims of dangerous media. We, the people of Bharat, are victims. There is no #RightToLife in free India. And we can’t do anything about it. »

Soni Razdan wrote, “I really want to know what the government is doing, and why the prime time news isn’t flooded with information about Manipur and most important of all, where is the army?”

Kiara Advani tweeted: “Video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and shook me to my core. I pray for women to get justice soon. Those responsible must face the HEAVIEST punishment they deserve.

Sanjay Dutt tweeted: “The video depicting violence against women in Manipur was shocking and sickening. My greatest hope is that the culprits will be punished with the utmost severity, sending a clear message that such despicable actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Riteish Deshmukh said: “Deeply disturbed by the images of atrocities against women in Manipur, I seethe with anger, no man should go unpunished for such a crime. The attack on a woman’s dignity is an attack on humanity itself (sic).

Actor-comedian Vir Das has shared a series of tweets holding the government and officials responsible for shaming and delaying justice for the victims.

He wrote: “When horrific incidents occur, make no mistake, thanks to the system, our leaders are IMMEDIATELY aware. When months later the videos go viral, Twitter knows. If leaders only respond afterwards, it’s on Twitter, not on horrific incidents. They care about online outrage, not real people.

He continued: “People get outraged the more they become aware of it or are allowed to. It takes a specific type of scary man to invalidate a crime against a woman by offsetting it with the relative outrage of another crime against another woman. This is masterful Whataboutery. Do not fall into the trap.

“Grateful to see our leaders speaking out and taking action for the viral people of India,” he added.