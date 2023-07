Alabama actor set to play young Michael Jackson during Broadway tour

Alabama actor Josiah Benson will play Michael Jackson in the Broadway production of MJ: The musical. The 12-year-old Helena Middle School student will play Little Michael, the young version of the international pop superstar, as the play embarks on its nationwide tour from August. Roman Banks will portray older Jackson. See the full cast. This isn’t Benson’s first acting job, having starred in various Birmingham-area plays like The Little Mermaid Jr. and Madagascar Jr., portraying Sebastian and The Captain respectively. Both plays were performed at the Virginia Samford Theater. He also had a role in Les Miserables for the Irondales Jefferson County Academy of Theater and Dance. While on the road, Benson will be homeschooled with a certified teacher. I am fortunate to work 100% remotely and have the opportunity to travel with my son as a tutor, Felicia Benson, Josiah’s mother, said: MJ: The Musical’s national tour begins in Chicago on August 1 and will end in Washington DC in September 2024. The closest shows to Alabama will be in Atlanta (October 24-29) and New Orleans (November 1-12). See the full program. He is one of the greatest artists of all time, plays official site said. Today, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry electrifies Broadway and touring North America. Centered on the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the star’s singular movements and signature sound, offering a rare look at the creative spirit and collaborative spirit that propelled Jackson to legendary status. The production features two acts featuring a slew of Jacksons hits like Beat It, Dont Stop Til You Get Enough, Ill Be There, Billie Jean, Bad, Thriller and more. The play was originally scheduled to premiere on Broadway in 2020 before being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It then opened at the Neil Simon Theater on February 1, 2022. A box office hit, the show was also nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. He won for Tonys Best Actor in a Musical, Best Choreography, Lighting Design and Sound Design. The original cast recording was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

