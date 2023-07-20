Entertainment
Netflix CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters on strikes in Hollywood
Turns out Hollywood writers banging aren’t hurting streaming giants like Netflix quite the way they intended, in fact, it’s freeing up over a billion dollars in cash for the company.
On its Q2 2023 earnings call Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have expressed their desire to end the strike as soon as possible.
But the pair avoided claims that they were going to run out of content for the platform, adding that they had raised their free cash flow forecast for 2023 from $3.5 billion to $5 billion due to the production shutdown.
Sarandos started the call where he was interviewed by Bank of Americas analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlichby saying he himself came from a union family, adding: These strikes are not an outcome we wanted.
We were very determined to reach an agreement as soon as possible, an agreement that is fair and allows the industry and all those involved in it to move forward into the future.
Members of the WritersGuildof America (WGA) who are said to have about6,000 members have refused to work since May 2. They were followed by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, known as SAG-AFTRA,July 13.
The last time Hollywood’s largest union SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 film and television actors, joined the WGA was in 1960 when movies were shown on television.
The current strikes were born frombase salary increase requestsas well as writers and actors demanding a bigger chunk of revenue from shows and movies that appear on streaming services.
Responding to a question about whether Netflix will run out of content, a fear shared by entertainment mogul Barry Diller, streaming bosses referenced his letter to shareholders for the quarter, which announced upcoming releases such as the drama British Royals The crownBritish crime drama Boy Topand reality TV shows like Too hot to handle.
These safety nets are moreover the point on which Sarandos insists, affirming that the real objective is to finalize the negotiations with the unions on strike.
Short-term easing in cash flow this quarter could give way to bumps in the road ahead, chief financial officer Spence Neumann warned on the call, as production engines restart once a union deal is reached.
More generally, we are past the most cash-intensive phase of building our original programming strategy, Neumann said. So, have short-term bumps. But if we apply a multi-year lens, we expect a positive and growing free cash flow trajectory in the years to come.
Password payment
Despite customer fury and brazen criticism from competitors like Amazon Prime, Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing seems to have worked.
https://t.co/dHgkuwiuHB pic.twitter.com/PkFhbOoWNd
Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) May 25, 2023
We have made steady progress this year, we still have work to do to reaccelerate our growth, the company wrote in its letter to shareholders.
Steady progress includes 5.89 million additional customers in the second quarter of the year, up 8% year-over-year. As a result, Peters said the initiative is working, adding that he expects to see more registrations in the coming months.
He explained: It is not overnight because the interventions are being phased in and because some borrowers will not sign up immediately for their own account but will do so next month or three months or six months or maybe even longer down the lines that we are launching a title that is of particular interest to them.
It was a controversial move by the streaming giant, which previously said it doesn’t care if its customers share passwords. However, the company has confirmed that registrations are already exceeding cancellations after rolling out the program to major territories like the United States and United Kingdom in May.
The bottom line could be further improved by Netflix announcing earlier this week that it was getting its cheapest ad-free subscription from $9.99 per month. Customers already enrolled in the plan can continue, but new enrollees or old enrollees will not be able to access the lower end of the price scale.
Wall Street is disappointed
Despite sales growing 2.7% in the quarter to $8.19 billion, the company’s expectations for the third quarter failed to impress Wall Street.
From the company letter to shareholders also revealed that it expects to bring in $8.52 billion in the third quarter, compared to the $8.67 billion that Wall Street had hoped for.
As a result, shares of Netflix fell about 7% in premarket trading before the New York stock exchanges opened on Thursday morning, after closing at $477.59.
LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield said Bloomberg the results were good but not enough to lift the stock given the movement of the last three months.
Netflix’s share price has had a strong start to 2023, rising about 62% since the beginning of the year starting at $295 at the start of the year.
|
Sources
2/ https://fortune.com/2023/07/20/netflix-extra-cash-flow-earnings-call-ted-sarandos-greg-peters/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Around the world: Beastmania in the UK, big names on TikTok and the most internet-obsessed country
- Netflix CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters on strikes in Hollywood
- Domestic violence fundraiser urges brides to destroy their wedding dresses
- Wall Street rally slumps after Tesla and Netflix fall
- Google announces iPaaS offering
- County cricket: Alex Lees is first to charge 1,000 runs in Durham | County Championship
- Campaign for the right to a healthy environment, including Amnesty International, wins prestigious human rights award
- Alabama actor set to play young Michael Jackson during Broadway tour
- Lee named Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket for under-40 swimming and diving
- ESOL summer camp for international students
- The legal gods don’t look good on Donald Trump
- EU visa denials a burden on journalists, say media groups