Netflix CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters on strikes in Hollywood

Turns out Hollywood writers banging aren’t hurting streaming giants like Netflix quite the way they intended, in fact, it’s freeing up over a billion dollars in cash for the company.

On its Q2 2023 earnings call Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have expressed their desire to end the strike as soon as possible.

But the pair avoided claims that they were going to run out of content for the platform, adding that they had raised their free cash flow forecast for 2023 from $3.5 billion to $5 billion due to the production shutdown.

Sarandos started the call where he was interviewed by Bank of Americas analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlichby saying he himself came from a union family, adding: These strikes are not an outcome we wanted.

We were very determined to reach an agreement as soon as possible, an agreement that is fair and allows the industry and all those involved in it to move forward into the future.

Members of the WritersGuildof America (WGA) who are said to have about6,000 members have refused to work since May 2. They were followed by the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, known as SAG-AFTRA,July 13.

The last time Hollywood’s largest union SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 film and television actors, joined the WGA was in 1960 when movies were shown on television.

The current strikes were born frombase salary increase requestsas well as writers and actors demanding a bigger chunk of revenue from shows and movies that appear on streaming services.

Responding to a question about whether Netflix will run out of content, a fear shared by entertainment mogul Barry Diller, streaming bosses referenced his letter to shareholders for the quarter, which announced upcoming releases such as the drama British Royals The crownBritish crime drama Boy Topand reality TV shows like Too hot to handle.

These safety nets are moreover the point on which Sarandos insists, affirming that the real objective is to finalize the negotiations with the unions on strike.

Short-term easing in cash flow this quarter could give way to bumps in the road ahead, chief financial officer Spence Neumann warned on the call, as production engines restart once a union deal is reached.

More generally, we are past the most cash-intensive phase of building our original programming strategy, Neumann said. So, have short-term bumps. But if we apply a multi-year lens, we expect a positive and growing free cash flow trajectory in the years to come.

Password payment

Despite customer fury and brazen criticism from competitors like Amazon Prime, Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing seems to have worked.

We have made steady progress this year, we still have work to do to reaccelerate our growth, the company wrote in its letter to shareholders.

Steady progress includes 5.89 million additional customers in the second quarter of the year, up 8% year-over-year. As a result, Peters said the initiative is working, adding that he expects to see more registrations in the coming months.

He explained: It is not overnight because the interventions are being phased in and because some borrowers will not sign up immediately for their own account but will do so next month or three months or six months or maybe even longer down the lines that we are launching a title that is of particular interest to them.

It was a controversial move by the streaming giant, which previously said it doesn’t care if its customers share passwords. However, the company has confirmed that registrations are already exceeding cancellations after rolling out the program to major territories like the United States and United Kingdom in May.

The bottom line could be further improved by Netflix announcing earlier this week that it was getting its cheapest ad-free subscription from $9.99 per month. Customers already enrolled in the plan can continue, but new enrollees or old enrollees will not be able to access the lower end of the price scale.

Wall Street is disappointed

Despite sales growing 2.7% in the quarter to $8.19 billion, the company’s expectations for the third quarter failed to impress Wall Street.

From the company letter to shareholders also revealed that it expects to bring in $8.52 billion in the third quarter, compared to the $8.67 billion that Wall Street had hoped for.

As a result, shares of Netflix fell about 7% in premarket trading before the New York stock exchanges opened on Thursday morning, after closing at $477.59.

LightShed Partners analyst Rich Greenfield said Bloomberg the results were good but not enough to lift the stock given the movement of the last three months.

Netflix’s share price has had a strong start to 2023, rising about 62% since the beginning of the year starting at $295 at the start of the year.