Falk College, UNLV to Launch Sports, Entertainment and Innovation Conference Next Summer





The 14th of July, Sports Innovation from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and Syracuse Universities David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamicsin collaboration with the Las Vegas-based customer experience agency Circleproudly announced the launch of a premier Sports, Entertainment and Innovation Conference (SEI-Con) welcoming thought leaders and subject matter experts from around the world to educate, collaborate and build dynamic businesses together. The inaugural conference will be held in Las Vegas with an opening reception on July 15, 2024 and the three-day conference July 16-18. The event will include exhibitor modules, innovation labs, daily keynotes, seminars/sessions, panel discussions and daily closing parties with music. There has been a boom in professional sports in Southern Nevada in recent years, and the accompanying economic growth is undeniable, says the president of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.Keith E. Whitfield. Through business and workforce development, and of course innovation, UNLV is a key partner in this growth, and SEI-Con is the latest example of our collaborative work to enhance Las Vegas’ reputation as a global leader in tourism, sports and entertainment. Analysts predict the global sports market will reach $2 trillion, or 2% of the $100 trillion global economy, supported by an influx of money from new sources, emerging technologies and growing demand. Already the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas has become an emerging sports destination and is perfectly positioned to host an annual conference focused on the intersection of sports, entertainment and innovation. The opportunity for our students to work on this world-class event captures the essence of our experience-based academic programs, says Michel VeleyFounding Director and President and Endowed Professor Rhonda S. Falk at Sport Management Department at Falk College. We, along with our advisory board of nationally recognized industry executives, fully support collaboration with UNLV’s premier programs, the creative genius of Circle, as well as business partners and sports entities in one of the most dynamic sports and entertainment markets in the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet industry leaders and explore the latest innovations in sports and entertainment, esports and gaming, sociology of sport and diversity, brands and broadcast media, research and development, and more. Through collaborations with academic partners and the sports and entertainment industry, we train the next generation of sports scientists and sports professionals through interdisciplinary education and research, says UNLV Sports Innovation Chief Operating Officer Jay Vickers. SEI-Con will create educational and collaborative opportunities that will result in unprecedented agreements that will undeniably have a positive impact for our universities, our students, and the sports and entertainment industry. The event will also recognize leadership in sports, entertainment and academia, and connect dedicated audiences to the future of these industries. We look forward to showcasing the work our faculty are doing directly in sports, including innovative programs in sports management, sports analytics, and our new esports program, as well as other elements of the college such as sports-related research in exercise science, nutrition, and other areas, says Rodney Pauldirector of the Sports analysis program and professor in the Department of Sports Management at Falk College. However, we are very excited to show our greatest asset, our students, on the world stage in the great city of Las Vegas. The launch press conference on July 14 was covered by several media, including the Las Vegas Review-Journal And Yahoo! Finance. Watch a video of the SEI-Con announcement featuring Veley and Vickers. The impressive list of SEI-Con speakers for the upcoming summer conference includes David Falk, benefactor of Falk College and one of the leading figures in the sports industry as an NBA player agent; Brandon Steiner, chairman of the Falk College Department of Sport Management Advisory Council and sports marketing expert; John Wildhack, director of athletics for Syracuse University; Gina Pauline, associate professor of sports management and undergraduate director; and Veley and Paul. For more information about SEI-Con, including an FAQ and how to register, visit the SEI-Con website.

