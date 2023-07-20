Ahead of Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie release, Bollywood celebrities are rocking the Barbiecore trend





It’s time to embrace the pink vibe! While the pink aesthetic or the Barbiecore trend has been doing the rounds for some time now, the fever for all things pink has skyrocketed lately, thanks to Margot Robbie’s upcoming movie. Barbiewhich is scheduled for release on July 21. THE Barbiecore trend is a fashion and aesthetic trend that has emerged in recent years, drawing inspiration from the iconic Barbie doll and its associated imagery. It adopts a playful, colorful and ultra-feminine style, reminiscent of the popular children’s toy.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie director starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is set to hit theaters on July 21. (Photo source: Instagram/Margot Robbie official) The significance of the Barbiecore trend is rooted in its celebration of femininity and female empowerment. By embracing the aesthetic of Barbie doll, which has always come under scrutiny for perpetuating unrealistic ideals of beauty, barbiecore aims to recover and reshape these norms. It fosters an environment that fosters self-expression, individuality and confidence by embracing exaggerated femininity and embracing elements traditionally associated with the “girly” aesthetic. Through Barbiecore, individuals are encouraged to embrace their unique identities and challenge societal norms, embracing a diverse and inclusive understanding of beauty. The Barbiecore trend has established itself as B-town’s favorite. Celebrities have effortlessly incorporated this trend into their wardrobes, showcasing rose-hued dresses, power suits, swimwear, and even ethnic wear. Their incredible fashion choices inspire us aplenty to incorporate Barbiecore into our own personal style. Here are some of our top picks to spark your creativity. Alia Bhat Alia Bhat jumped on the Barbiecore trend when she was spotted promoting her first Hollywood movie Stone heart. The actor looked stunning in a pink satin bra top paired with a matching pink satin skirt and oversized blazer. Alia had her hair tied in a messy bun and opted for soft pink makeup. This Barbie definitely made our heads spin! Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor rocks the Barbiecore trend. (Image source: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor) Janhvi Kapoor has been a fan of the Barbiecore trend for a long time. From rocking different shades of pink-hued mini-dresses, rocking a pink sharara ensemble and bathing suits, the Gen Z actor just can’t get enough, and we’re not complaining. Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh is embracing the Barbiecore trend. (Image source: Instagram/Ranveer Singh) Who said the Barbiecore trend was just for girls? Ranveer Singh is a big fan of it and served us several looks in it. Whether it’s rocking a casual sportswear in soft pink with a floral pattern over it or going head-to-toe in a pink Barbie pantsuit, Ranveer never ceases to amaze. The actor also wore a fuchsia brocade three-piece suit which he paired with a white shirt, bow and loafers. Rashmika Mandana Rashmika Mandanna does Barbiecore desi. (Image source: Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna) Rashmika Mandana added a touch of desi flair to the Barbiecore trend by incorporating it into her ethnic outfits. From wearing a pale pink sharara ensemble to sarees in different shades of pink, the actor shows us how to have fun with the trend and style it to your liking. Disha Patani Disha Patani leaves us mesmerized as it demonstrates that the Barbiecore trend can transcend its sweet, girly image and embrace bold, flirty vibes. The actor looked absolutely stunning in a pink bra top, paired with a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit, giving off an irresistibly sultry allure. Below are more photos of celebrities stepping out of the park at Barbiecore: Kiara Advani impresses in the Barbiecore trend. (Image source: Instagram/Kiara Advani) Sara Ali Khan mesmerizes in the Barbiecore trend. (Image source: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan) Ananya Panday’s life is fantastic in pink. (Image source: Instagram/Ananya Panday) Kriti Sanon channels the inner Barbie in pink-hued dresses. (Image source: Instagram/Kriti Sanon) Which celebrity version of Barbiecore did you like the most? For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

