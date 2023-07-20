Cut! Hollywood Actors Union strike affects 2023 Longmire Days fundraiser in Buffalo





CASPER, Wyo The actors’ union’s bitter strike is having far-reaching effects beyond Hollywood, and not just on TV screens. Three lead actors from the popular series “Longmire” are unlikely to be able to appear publicly at the 2023 Longmire Days in Buffalo this weekend due to the actors union SAG-AFTRA strike. The actors, who have appeared in person several times since the festival was established in 2013, are being banned by the union from doing any promotion or other work during the strike announced last week. The actors have joined the Writers Union, who have been on strike for weeks now as labor groups react to lower royalties and payouts in response to the changing business model in the age of streaming. According to a statement from Longmire Days on social media and its website, the cast has arrived in Buffalo for the appearance, but won’t be able to move forward without a special release. The cast and staff “worked overnight to get this waiver from SAG-AFTRA, but so far they haven’t received it,” they said. “This means no cast members will be making scheduled appearances at events at this time.” Other events will continue, they said. The “Longmire” series ran for six seasons on A&E, beginning in 2012. It was based on western crime drama books by Wyoming author Craig Johnson. Although Absaroka County in Wyoming is fictional, Buffalo and Johnson County are well known as the inspiration for people and places. The series was filmed in New Mexico. Author Craig Johnson will appear at the event, organizers have announced. “We know you are angry, frustrated, disappointed and many other emotions because we are too,” they said online. “We appreciate your understanding and will provide an update as soon as we know more.” Australian-born actor Robert Taylor, who played lead character Walt Longmire on the show, said in an online statement that he would “do nothing in defiance of a union I have supported and been a member of for decades”, adding that he and the other cast members are “devastated to think we would let any of you down”.

