Who Can Solve Hollywood’s Labor Problems? – Deadline

“To survive in Hollywood, all you need is the occasional miracle.”

An amateur philosopher named Ronald Reagan once addressed these words to me, referring to the unexpected labor crisis of 1960. Hollywood actors had shocked their industry by voting to strike and were now looking to their leader, Reagan, then president of SAG, to offer a solution.

Reagan was far from a resolute figure at the time. He had won his supporters as a crusading liberal Democrat, but had now decided he was a Republican. A true believer, Reagan forged ahead nonetheless, quickly finding his instant miracle and bowing down for putting the industry back to work (more on that below).

Today, Hollywood is looking for another Reagan miracle even though neither the structure of the industry nor its economics make much sense for its audience or the stock market. Indeed, if Reagan had been surprised in 1960, he would be even more bewildered at a time when, once again, Hollywood is in search of leadership.

In Reagan’s time, Hollywood was ruled by a club – a club that has since disappeared. “The tech companies that now control the entertainment industry don’t care about the entertainment industry,” as Barry Diller puts it. Like other industry leaders, Diller fears the devastating impact of a long-term shutdown.

The agendas of companies like Apple, Amazon, or even Netflix are out of sync with those of today’s studio powerhouses. Leaders like Bob Iger or David Zaslav dropped comments sparking the kind of “class war” tensions reminiscent of the 1930s, not the 2020s. Power operatives like Bryan Lourd or Ari Emanuel attempted to become calming influences. But they, too, have argued with the WGA in the past over packaging fees and ancillary production entities.

In past generations, Hollywood miracles have often taken the form of blockbuster pictures – so optimists draw encouragement from the bright prospects now lining the runway. The Last of Tom Cruise Impossible mission has already taken off, to be followed – even surpassed – by OppenheimerBarbie and others.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ hit theaters this week Warner Bros./Universal

If they live up to expectations, their impact could go far beyond the box office: a major success could reinvigorate a creative community that has succumbed to the woes of streamerville.

Hollywood veterans vividly remember the extraordinary impact of Titanic reversing a major slump in the late 90s. Previously, in the 1960s, surprise indie hits like midnight cowboy And The graduation silences skeptics who feared that the defection of 40% of moviegoers was a permanent phenomenon.

So, could a few hits once again remind the community of Reagan’s miracles? According to one CEO who declines to be quoted: “Strikes by writers and actors are likely to stifle any resurgence. The stars will have to sit on the sidelines and the festivals will perish.

Today’s conditions, of course, contrast sharply with those of the Reagan Moment – the cast of characters is different, as is their motivation.

In the Reagan era, the leaders who gathered around the bargaining table had grown together in the industry and understood the obstacles ahead. Not only was the box office waning, but the antitrust crusaders had suddenly decreed that studios had to exit the distribution business.

At the same time, Hollywood stars were adding a new word to their vocabulary: residue. It became Reagan’s mission as president of the SAG to persuade the studios that the residue was now the key to future peace.

The result: An urgent dialogue between Reagan and the powerful Lew Wasserman who, while president of Universal, had been Reagan’s agent. As members of the club, it was time to bargain like a gentleman: Wasserman could direct the residuals to the stars while SAG could reciprocate with major concessions that would help Universal. Everything was within the rules of the club.

As a miracle worker, Reagan, of course, would soon shift his acting ambitions to a more intriguing horizon; there was life beyond Hollywood. As a budding politician, he was eager to explain his intentions and strategies to someone like me – I was the New York Times journalist in Los Angeles covering both politics and Hollywood.

As an ex-officio member of the media club, I would understand his belief in miracles. And I would also realize that the real subtext of the Wasserman-Reagan negotiations had more to do with political support and long-term funding than with the residuals or conditioning structures of television.