Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars condemn horror





Convicted Bollywood actors and actresses have expressed grief and shock over a video of two tribal women parading naked through the streets of India. Watch ARY News live at live.arynews.tv The gruesome clip showed two women walking naked down a street and being taunted and harassed by a mob in Manipur state, where ethnic violence has claimed 120 lives. It was reportedly filmed in early May, but went viral on social media on Wednesday. Authorities imposed an internet shutdown afterwards. Celebrities have spoken out against the heartbreaking incident on social media. Actor Akshay Kumar said he felt disgusted and called for “severe punishment” for those involved. Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits will be punished so severely that no one will ever think of doing such a horrible thing again. Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023 Veteran star Urmila Matondkar said people should be ashamed of it. Shocked, shaken, horrified #manipur video n fact that it happened in May without action. Shame on those who sit on their high horses drunk with power, on the jokers in the media who lick them, on the celebrities who keep silent. When did we come here, dear Bharatiyas/Indians? Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 20, 2023 Actress Kiara Advani said she was deeply shocked by the incident and hoped for justice. The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and shook me deeply. I pray for women to get justice soon. Those responsible must face the HEAVIEST punishment they deserve. Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 20, 2023 Sanjay Dutt had similar thoughts. The video depicting violence against women in Manipur was shocking and sickening. My greatest hope is that the culprits will be punished with the utmost severity, sending a clear message that such despicable actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 20, 2023 Riteish Deshmukh said he was seething with anger to see women being attacked, which is an attack on humanity itself. Deeply disturbed by the images of atrocities against women in Manipur, I seethe with anger that no man should go unpunished for such a crime. The attack on a woman’s dignity is an attack on humanity itself. Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2023 The violence in Manipur, sparked by a dispute over access to government jobs and other benefits, has seen homes and churches burnt down, and tens of thousands of people fled to government-run camps. Clashes between vigilante gangs from rival communities have pitted the majority of the Meitei, who are mostly Hindus and live in and around Imphal, against the predominantly Christian Kuki in the surrounding hills. The Kuki community had protested Meitei’s demands for reserved public job quotas and college admissions as a form of affirmative action. Related – Manipur: Indian minister’s house burnt down in violence-hit state It has also fueled long-standing fears among the Kuki that the Meitei may also be allowed to acquire land in areas currently set aside for them and other tribal groups. The Kuki women allegedly shown in the video told The Wire news site that police were present at the time and did not help them.

