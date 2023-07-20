Self-portrait of Johnny Depp created during the difficult period of the life of the actors is on sale





A self-portrait created by Johnny Depp during a difficult time in his life has gone on sale. The work, titled Five, was created by the Pirates of the Caribbean featured earlier this year. The artwork will be sold in a time-limited edition, with potential buyers having just 13 days from 5pm GMT on Thursday July 20 to buy the part. $200 (155) from each sale of the exhibit will go to Mental Health America, with pieces from 1950 onwards. Five takes its title from when it was made earlier this year, as Depp was entering the fifth year of a difficult time in his life, according to a press release. In recent years, the 60-year-old has faced a number of high-profile legal issues relating to his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Depp previously released a series of paintings called Friends and Heroes, which featured bright and colorful portraits of pop culture icons. Five is created in the same style, and is based on a photograph taken for a campaign for Christian Dior Parfums in 2015. Discussing the project, Depp said he immersed himself in creating the work as a means of creative healing. (PENNSYLVANIA) It’s not the most comfortable thing to do a self-portrait, he said, adding that: If the piece resonates with even one person, that art has a purpose. In 2018, Depp brought a libel action against News Group Newspapers in the UK for an article in The sun who referred to him as a wife beater. The court dismissed his claims, finding Heard’s allegations of abuse to be substantially true. Depp later stepped down from his role as the evil wizard Gellert Grindlewald in the Harry Potter spin-off franchise, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Depp returned to the screen in May (PA wire) Four years later, Depp and Heard returned to court after suing her in 2019 for defamation, after claiming she had implied Depp assaulted her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. Aquaman The Heard star countersued Depp, alleging that by calling her claims fraudulent, Depps’ lawyers defamed her. The jury ultimately found in Depps’ favor, awarding him $10 million ($8 million) in compensatory damages and $5 million ($4 million) in punitive damages. Heard, meanwhile, was awarded $2 million ($1.5 million) for her countersuit. In May, Depp returned to the screen with his film in French Jeanne du Barry premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. At the press conference that followed, the actor discussed claims that he had been boycotted by Hollywood, saying, Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? You don’t need to have a pulse at this time to feel [like]None of this is happening, it’s actually just a weird joke that you’ve been sleeping for 35 years! Of course, when you’re asked to quit a movie you’re doing because of something that’s just a bunch of vowels and consonants floating around in the air, you feel a little boycotted.

