Hollywood Strike Could Cost Tens of Thousands of New York Jobs

Here is your July update on THE CITY’s economic recovery. We publish a new analysis of the city’s employment, employment and taxation indicators each month.

New York City’s economy, mired in a period of excruciatingly slow growth, could take a hit in the coming months as a writers’ and actors’ strike crippled the film and television industry.

The city has added an average of just 7,000 jobs per month so far in 2023, at a time when the nation has seen surprisingly strong growth. The city’s seasonally adjusted employment hit 4,689,000 in June, still 21,000 jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level. The nation recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic a year ago.

Today, the strike in Hollywood threatens to cost tens of thousands of New York jobs if it continues this fall.

The industry employed 101,000 people in the city last year, according to an analysis by James Parrott, an economist at the New School’s Center for New York City Affairs. About half of them were direct production jobs and would be most immediately affected by the work stoppage.

But the indirect effects will ripple throughout the economy as transportation and catering companies that provide services to studios and on-location shoots are hit.

If these jobs are included, employment related to the film and television industry comprises about 180,000 people, which represents 5% of jobs in the city, about the same as on Wall Street.

Although compensation in film and television is not in the stratosphere of the securities industry, where average salaries exceed $400,000, it is still one of the highest paying sectors in New York at $173,000 on average. That’s almost 50% more than the average private sector job, according to Parrotts’ analysis.

The effects of the walkouts have so far been minimal as the Writers Guild of America strike, which began May 2, has not halted productions with scripts already completed. But the July 14 SAG-AFTRA cast walkout ended the industry.

The number of film jobs in the city fell by 2,000 in June from May, and the number of projects in production in June fell to 184 from 254 in the same month last year. Many more jobs will be lost in the coming months if no agreement is reached.

And in yet another blow to the city’s cultural sector, the union representing 1,500 Broadway production workers, IATSE, is holding a vote to authorize a strike. If approved, a strike could shut down Broadway shows as early as Friday. (Update: Shortly after this article was published, IATSE and a coalition of Broadway producers announced a deal, averting a strike.)

In 18 key sectors monitored by LES VILLES monitoring the economic recoverythe arts, entertainment and recreation field lags behind all others, still at 17% of pre-pandemic employment.

The strike in Hollywood is about what writers and actors say is a pay cut as streaming services and other changes affect their pay, as well as the threat artificial intelligence poses to their professions.

The studios counter that the decline of cable TV and the rise of internet streaming TV shows have eroded their own finances and they have recently cut productions. New York City saw 2,116 productions last year, a slight increase from 2021 but still well below 2019’s record of 2,839.

People involved in the industry declined to speak to THE CITY about the impact, possibly because they fear it could be seen as undermining union bargaining positions. But Mayor Eric Adams pleaded for a settlement.

It is essential that both parties find an effective balance that allows workers to receive fair wages and the industry to continue to thrive and create opportunities for good jobs, Adams said in a statement.

We recommend that both parties remain at the negotiating table to reach a voluntary agreement, so that our city can continue to thrive as a dynamic hub of film and television production.

Rising unemployment rate

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 5.3% the previous month to 5.4% in June. The national unemployment rate in June was 3.6%, continuing a trend where the city’s rate remains much higher than the nation’s.

Summer Testing Office Occupancy

After a sharp drop on July 4, New York-area office occupancy has stabilized at 47%, a figure that could drop further as the holiday season kicks into full gear. The next test of whether office occupancy is increasing will come after Labor Day.