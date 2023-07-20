Barbie toy icon tasked with reviving Mattel’s doll line – Down to Business





DOWN TO BUSINESS – The Barbie toy icon, who since her debut in 1959 has worked as a model, chef, farmer, teacher, veterinarian, and so on, has an immediate new career challenge: reviving the Mattels line of dolls. Make no mistake, Mattel is fine. The company, which identifies Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price as its toy brands, posted $5.4 billion in revenue last year, tied with 2021 and up 20% from 2019 before the pandemic. But in the first quarter of this year, Barbie received a call for declining sales seen in dolls, which also includes the American Girl, Polly Pocket and Monster High brands. Its sales declined, which dragged down the segment as a whole. On a conference call with analysts in April, Mattel executives blamed the drop in part on retailers carrying too much inventory at the start of the year. They also said the company moved doll promotions to the second quarter to better align with the film’s theatrical release. The film! Only if you live far from the grid are you unaware of the worldwide release on Friday in theaters of the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, which Mattel co-produced with Warner Bros. and others. Mattel realigned in 2018 from a simple toymaker to a company that capitalizes on managing its intellectual property. It has also expanded its entertainment offerings, with Mattel Films (think The Barbie Movie and others being developed around other well-known toys) and Mattel Television (behind the Hot Wheels Car Makeover Contest and the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, both currently airing). But big returns are expected from the Barbie movie and the dozens and dozens of licensing ties that have been developed with companies as far-flung as ice cream and video game producers who want to cash in on what Mattel has called one of the most anticipated films of the year. These links are also beneficial to Mattel: [I]It’s a catalyst for driving meaningful brand extensions outside of the toy aisle as well, Richard Dickson, president and chief operating officer, told analysts on the April call. As Mattel releases its second quarter results next week, don’t expect to see any final impact from the film just yet; this will come in the next few quarters. However, revenue from some of these licensing links might appear. This will help Barbie in her quest to save the dolls, which was never really in doubt. After all, Barbie ranks as the #1 doll property in the world according to consumer researcher Circana. The Cultural Conversation Around Barbie [due to the movie] only underscores the importance of the brand, says Dickson. So there’s a lot more energy that you’ll see behind the Barbie brand certainly as we get into the back half [of the year]and we couldn’t be more confident and excited about the future of the brand. Marlene Kennedy is a freelance columnist. The opinions expressed in his column are his own and not necessarily those of the newspapers. Join her at [email protected] Categories: Business, News, Opinion

