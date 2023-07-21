Operator Hollywood Casino Columbus aims to build hotel on site





Work is set to begin this fall on a 200-room hotel next to the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the West Side, fulfilling a long-standing desire to have a hotel on the site. Penn Entertainmentthe casino operator and developer, first considered adding a hotel to the property even before the casino opened in October 2012. While hotels are usually part of casinos, this would be the first hotel with one of Ohio’s four major casinos, although Jack Casino in Cleveland and the Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati partner with nearby downtown hotels. The closest sister hotel to the Hollywood Casino, the Hilliard Holiday Inn, is over 5 miles away. Only a few hotels or motels are near the casino, including the Red Roof Inn and the 40 Motel, both located on West Broad Street. More:Hollywood Casino Set to Open Columbus’s First Wahlburgers This Month Officials from Penn and the Columbus/Central Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council plan to announce a “community benefits agreement” between the parties on Friday that paves the way for construction to begin. After helping build the Hollywood Casino in 2009, it is a pleasure to once again partner with the team at Penn Entertainment and Hollywood Casino on this expansion project, Dorsey Hager, executive secretary of the Columbus Building Trades Council, said in a press release. The seven-story, 150,000-square-foot hotel is expected to feature 200 rooms, including suites. The hotel will also house a restaurant and bar, conference and meeting space, a fitness center and an outdoor terrace. The hotel will not be physically attached to the casino but will be connected by a footbridge. Penn will operate the hotel. More:Here’s why Ohioans could be betting more than $1 billion on sports in March Hollywood Casino vice president and general manager Rick Skinner expects the hotel to employ about 100 people. We’re excited to bring new amenities in addition to a fabulous location for our players,” Skinner said in a press release. This will allow us to provide a complete conference and banquet package for our sales team to offer to existing customers, as well as attract new business to Central Ohio and the West Side with our conference and meeting space capabilities. » While Penn Entertainment’s other casino in Ohio, Toledo, does not have a hotel, Penn operates hotels like many of its out-of-state casinos, including Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Pittsburgh and Hollywood Casino Greektown in Detroit. [email protected] @JimWeiker

