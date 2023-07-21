Obituary of David Azbell Steaffens, 78





David Azbell Steaffens 01/18/1945 to 07/12/2023 On July 12, Paso Robles lost one of his native sons. After a long battle with aphasia/dementia, David Steaffens passed away. David was born in Paso Robles on January 18, 1945 to John and Mildred Steaffens. He spent his youth with his brother, John Jr., in the community of Paso and working with his friends at his family’s Texaco station downtown. In 1965 he married Diane Canfield and took a part-time job for Monterey County Parks developing Lake San Antonio. This career will see him rise from park assistant to park ranger to deputy superintendent of Monterey County parks. David’s problem-solving ability and engineering skills led him to help create and manage county parks from San Lorenzo to Laguna Seca. Most of his adult life, David and Diane lived in Salinas with their two children Dawn and Jim. David was a family man who spent his free time coaching sports, taking his family camping and fishing, and building amazing additions to his homes. After retiring, David returned to Paso Robles. Her return home allowed her to reconnect with friends from her past and see her four grandchildren grow up. He was proud of his work at the Pioneer Museum and of being able to give back to the community that had raised him. His favorite moments centered around the adventures he had with his wife Diane traveling the world, camping with family and friends, fishing Haypress Creek, cheering on his grandkids at events, socializing at vineyards with old friends, and talking football every Monday night (reminding everyone he played for John Madden). Dave was a wonderful husband and a role model for his children and grandchildren. David is survived by his wife Diane, two children, Dawn Lorenzo and Jim Steaffens, and four grandchildren, Angela and Andrea Lorenzo and Teryn and Jadyn Steaffens. There will be a celebration of life at the Pioneer Museum on August 2 at 10 a.m. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes free local obituaries and obituaries from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before the services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to [email protected] with obituary in the subject line. Please email photo with obituary. About the Author: News Staff The Paso Robles Daily News news team wrote or edited this story based on local contributors and news releases. The press team can be contacted at [email protected].

