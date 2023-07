Watch: From Nick-Priyanka to Deepika-Ranveer, Bollywood celebrity couples do stunning Barbie ‘makeovers’ – News

The long-awaited film is set to release in the UAE in August and the hype is only building Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 06:29 PM Last update: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 06:48 PM Greta Gerwigs Barbie is one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of the year. The fantasy-comedy has been the center of attention not only for its epic cinematic clash with Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer, but also for bringing Mattel’s iconic fashion dolls to the big screen. Before the movies were released, the internet was flooded with images of new and old celebrities reimagined as occupants of the world of Barbies. Added to the list of such images is an AI artist from Pakistan Islamabad. The artist chose to reimagine Bollywood celebrities from neighboring India as Barbie and Ken in a series of images. A carousel of images shared by the artist, whose Instagram handle is abdullahanxie, begins with a frame of Priyanka Chopra and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas. The two are seen decked out in candy pink and yellow outfits, posing in a room decorated with a floral tapestry of the same colors. Next on the list are Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, once again dressed in shades of pink and yellow, a color palette the artist sticks to for all images. Aamir Khan was pictured in a pink shirt and blue pants, and Alia Bhatt is in a dress. The third image is dedicated to Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, who starred together in several hit Bollywood films Namastey London and Singh is Kinng. The pair look majestic in a room decorated in pink and filled with photographs. Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also appear on the album, wearing a dress and a suit respectively. The carousel ends with actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, posing together while dressed in iconic Barbie shades. Look at: Besides Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film also stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell in key roles. The images above are just a small part of the high-profile buzz surrounding the film. The excitement among fans hasn’t gone unnoticed by the central cast of Barbie. At the Los Angeles premiere, Margot Robbie said, “I knew how excited we were to share this film and I had hoped other people would feel that excitement as well, but it’s coming back to us with so much excitement and excitement, I’m shocked, very shocked. The premise of the film revolves around Barbie and Ken leaving their idyllic world to solve some problems in the real world. What ensues is a transformational journey for the characters. Barbie is slated for release in the United Arab Emirates in August. READ ALSO :

