Actor Vivek Oberoi files complaint with Mumbai police after business partners defrauded him of Rs 1.54 crore

Actor Vivek Oberoi has filed a fraud complaint against at least three of his business partners for allegedly defrauding him of Rs 1.55 crore. Oberoi alleged that the defendant forced the actor to invest money in an event and film production company promising lucrative profits. However, the defendants later used the money for wrongful personal gain. MIDC police in Mumbai are investigating the case.

The actor’s company, Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP, has authorized chartered accountant Deven Bafna to file a police complaint on his behalf against accused Anandita Entertainment LLP partners Sanjay Shah, Nandita Shah, Radhika Nanda and others.

The actor and his wife Priyanka formed Oberoi Organic LLP, which produces, buys and sells organic produce, in April 2017. But after three years they were considering closing the business as there was less demand for organic produce in the market.

During this time, the actor is said to have come into contact with Sanjay, who organized events and produced films. Seeing his background in the event and film industries, Oberoi partnered with him for the business of organizing events in the film industry.

In February 2020, Oberoi and Sanjay met at a five-star hotel in Andheri to discuss the business deal and agreed on the terms.

According to the police complaint, in accordance with their mutual understanding and agreements, between July and September 2020, Oberoi Organic LLP’s business purpose and name was changed to Anandita Entertainment LLP, which would organize film industry events and produce films.

Sanjay and his mother’s name were also added as partners in Anandita Entertainment LLP. The name of a Radhika, known to Sanjay, was added as a partner in the business, and the name of the actor’s wife, Priyanka, was forced out.

After six months, the actor exited as one of Anandita Entertainment LLP’s partners and replaced his share (33.33%) and position with his company Oberoi Mega Entertainment LLP, police said.

Till November 2021, the actor has invested Rs 95.72 lakh in Anandita Entertainment LLP.

In February 2021, Shah and Oberoi decided to produce the film ‘Ganshe’ and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was signed for it and paid Rs 51 lakh for the same by Oberoi. The director and writer were also hired and paid. Oberoi and Sanjay were in talks with Zee5’s OTT platform for streaming the film, according to the police complaint.

In early 2022, while seeing the details of his investment, Oberoi observed that Sanjay had misused the funds. When the actor spoke to the director of the company, she also corroborated the same. The actor put his CA to work and learned that Sanjay, Nandita and Radhika allegedly misused company funds worth Rs 58.56 lakh for personal expenses like paying insurance, buying jewelry, salary, etc., FIR says.

Later, Oberoi discovered that Sanjay had formed another company, Anandita Studios Pvt. Ltd., and lied to Zee5 officers that his company, Anandita Studios Pvt. Ltd., produced the movie “Ganshe”. After that, the actor informed Nawazuddin Siddiqui about the fraud, following which Siddiqui returned Rs 51 lakh to Oberoi.

The police complaint also alleged that Sanjay and the other defendants pocketed the money worth Rs 60 lakh which the actor and their company received as payment for Oberoi’s appearances in various events and programs.

Following this, Oberoi decided to file a complaint with the police.

On complaint from Oberoi’s representative, MIDC Police charged Sanjay, his mother Nandita and Radhika under Sections 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 409 (Criminal Breach of Trust by a Civil Servant, Banker, Trader or Agent), 420 (Cheating) and 34 (Common Intent) of the Indian Penal Code, an officer said.