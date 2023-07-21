Entertainment
How striking guilds are talking about AI in Hollywood
This conversation always serves a purpose.
If there’s one thing people in Hollywood know, it’s its overlord robots. They all looked 2001: A Space Odyssey! They know what happens when robots go wild! In fact, this is part of what guilds are trying to avoid with the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Strikes in Hollywood historically happen when technology changes and contracts haven’t caught up. With advances in AI that seem to be happening daily, guilds are worried about what might happen if they don’t check their AI policies before technology advances to the point where they’re screwed for their jobs.
It’s partly because of historical precedent that outdated contracts cost the WGA a lot of money in the 1980s and beyond. Basically, the contract was developed before VHS and DVDs became much easier to manufacture, but the talent never got a better deal. The residual formula of home video, which was a technological shift at the time, was accepted in the 1980s and has never been updated, Jonathan Handel, entertainment journalist and attorney, told Vulture. He swept 80% of the revenue from the table before calculating the residual, and that reflected the cost of manufacturing VHS tapes. Then the records came along and you could drop content in quantity for pennies, and the formula never got more lucrative for talent. Considering the strikes we can see how difficult it is to make a good contract, it is even more difficult to change the language of a contract once it is written. Contracts are like Roach Motels, says Handel. The contractual clauses register, but they are not checked. So when there is a resident, you want to make sure it’s one you can live with. But not all guilds want or need the exact same thing when it comes to AI. With that in mind, an overview of various guild contract disputes regarding AI.
While the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are currently on strike, the Directors Guild is sitting to the side. On June 23, he finalized his contract with the AMPTP, which included the first AI guidelines for any guild contract. The DGA describes the new contract as a groundbreaking agreement confirming that AI is not a person and that generative AI cannot replace the functions performed by members. The agreement also states that employers cannot use GAI [Generative AI] in the context of creative elements without consultation with the Director or other employees reporting to the DGA in accordance with the requirements of the DGA Basic Agreement, according to Variety. In addition, the DGA will host two meetings a year with the AMPTP to discuss advances in technology.
While the DGA managed to come to terms with their deal, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are not so happy. AI has become one of the mobilizing forces in the WGA’s fight against the AMPTP. In a May 1 document, the WGA detailed demands on the AMPTP, including that it regulate the use of artificial intelligence on projects covered by the MBA and that AI cannot write or rewrite literary material; cannot be used as source material; and material covered by the MBA cannot be used to train the AI. In the same document, the AMPTP counter-offer was described: Rejected our proposal. Counter by offering annual meetings to discuss technological advances.
Probably because they saw Joan Is Awful. While the WGA doesn’t seem to want to include AI in its process, the SAG seems more interested in monitoring actors’ rights as AI becomes part of its process. Were not there to block the AI, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told MSNBC July 16. What we’re here to do is put in some safeguards to make sure that our members won’t be abused by this process and that they’ll still have a career three years from now. These guardrails were spelled in a document published by SAG-AFTRA on July 17 proposing that they establish a comprehensive set of provisions to protect man-made work and require informed consent and fair compensation when a digital replica is made of a performer, or when their voice, likeness or performance will be significantly altered using AI. The SAG-AFTRAs recounting the AMPTPs response, while lacking any specific counter-offers, make it clear that the response was unsatisfactory. Failed to address many vital concerns, leaving leading performers and background actors vulnerable to having most of their work replaced by digital replicas, it reads.
Although the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees contract won’t be in place until next year, that doesn’t mean members aren’t thought. The IATSE, which covers skilled labor in the entertainment industry, is vulnerable to the potential of AIs. As such, in May, it created a Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which published its Fundamentals for Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Technology the 5 of July. The Fundamental Principles covered seven topics: research, collaboration, education, policy and legislative advocacy, organizing and collective bargaining. Like SAG-AFTRA, IATSE is not interested in banning AI in the workplace, but wants to see it as a tool for workers, rather than a replacement. While IATSE’s demands on the AMPTP won’t become fully clear until contract negotiations begin next year, its point on collective bargaining elucidates the guilds’ perspective. We are committed to negotiating provisions that address AI in our future contracts, the section says. The IATSE requires transparency from employers regarding their use of AI, even in the absence of relevant government legislation. We are committed to protecting the privacy rights of our members and ensuring that AI applications adhere to the highest ethical standards, including non-discrimination and fairness.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
