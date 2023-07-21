Bollywood Performance Group Meetup Rank and Audition Tickets, Multiple Dates





Please come and audition 10 minutes in advance. Get ready to dance, stretch at your own pace. Bring water, wear Indian or Western clothes. Be comfortable. Be you. We will teach you the choreography for 30 minutes in Ghoomar and 30 minutes in Bollywood. If you are selected, the rehearsals will take place twice a week (since the performance is in September) It will be Tuesday or Wednesday evening or Saturday And a Sunday morning/early afternoon. Twice a week required. Plan to stay for 2 full hours of auditioning. Further repetitions could be added as the performance approaches. Other hearings may also take place. Please get in shape to dance (stretch, exercise, eat healthy) Communicate your schedule or any conflicting commitments directly to Manpreet in writing beforehand. During the communication of health problems or injuries. Please share all of this ahead of the auditions via WhatsApp to Manpreet at 415.565.9190. Performance is Sept. 3 in Oakland and Sept. 16 in SF. (More opportunities to come as well for those who train regularly with us to become better dancers) Meditate before auditions – We often find that our fears don’t really hold us back from being an amazing dancer, performer. So we hope you drop that before you come and show up on time. We are human, we understand that. Manpreet was trained by the best Indians in Indian folk dances (14 regional dances of India) and can also certify others. She is trained in Kathak in the USA and India. She also performed at the World Salsa Congress for PB&G PRoductions and won the Pole Championships in 2019 in Los Angeles. Be in a learning mindset and drop everything else. We hope you take home something valuable to yourself even in the audition process. If there are enough people interested in learning the dance slowly (beginner level), we could launch workshops for these dancers depending on the number of people who show up and still offer a performance opportunity after September. We are looking for those who will bring a humble attitude to the dance, take feedback, grow and be their own stars, but know how to work in a group and be mutually successful. Group dancing is all about coordination and letting go of the I for the weekend. We are looking for people who show up on time and help out where possible (with costumes, makeup, rehearsals, videos, dance commentary) as it takes a group effort. We are looking for people who will rehearse at their own pace. This is your opportunity to work closely with Manpreet and be your own star in a group setting. We also train assistant teachers to lead with Manpreet and get direct feedback from her during this process. In the long term, there are huge opportunities to teach the right people. Membership fees will be shared on the day of the audition. We may record videos for marketing purposes. Please sign this to renouncer before 48 hours before coming and register on Eventbrite to confirm your presence. THANKS!

