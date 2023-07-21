Legendary actor Tony Leung in NewJeans’ ‘Cool With You’ music video isn’t being paid for his appearance, but that’s by choice





NewJeans recently released two music videos for “Cool With You.” The music videos featured top actors, and it was revealed that one of them offered to play in them for free. On July 20, NewJeans released two versions of the music video for “Cool With You,” which is one of the treble tracks from their 2nd mini album.Get up. In the clip, the actress Jung Ho Yeonbest known for her role insquid game, played the role of Eros, who chooses love over his position as a god. Also, actor Tony Leungmade a brief appearance in the music video, leaving behind a strong impression with his gaze and aura. Your browser does not support video. The director of the clip,Shin Woo Seok,AndI ADORE CEO,Min Hee Jinexplained how they decided to cast Tony Leung to play the short role. Although their appearance is brief, we really wanted a charismatic and hard-hitting actor. After careful consideration, we thought of Tony Leung. Shin Woo Seok and Min Hee Jin Your browser does not support video. They also talked about how passionate and professional he was in preparing for his brief appearance in the music video. He even suggested ideas for his character. Tony Leung, even though his role was short, carefully analyzed the script in advance and was passionate, he even suggested the hairstyle of white hair in the music video. On set, he lived up to his reputation as a legendary actor and received praise from the staff. Shin Woo Seok and Min Hee Jin It has been revealed that Min Hee Jin, who produced the music video, personally arranged the casting for Tony Leung. She delivered the script for the music video to Tony Leung through an acquaintance. After going through the script and checking the story of the music video, Tony Leung agreed to take on the charismatic role despite its shortness and he offered to do so without compensation. Later, Tony Leung shared his thoughts on his appearance in NewJeans’ music video and explained that his appearance was a gift for Korean fans. I met some good people and wanted to give Korean fans a little gift. Tony Leung Although he is a legendary actor, Tony Leung has decided to offer a “little present” to Korean fans. Korean netizens were both shocked by his appearance in the music video and the fact that he did so without receiving any money. “He’s so bad *ss, whoa”

“Wow this is great”

“I didn’t know I would see oppa here~~~ Oppa, come to Korea~~~”

“He’s so cool”

“I was watching the music video and I was so surprised I thought my eyes had tricked me hahahahahaha”

“Wow, that’s crazy LOL”

“Damn cool…”

“!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“I stared and covered my mouth in shock”

“I think his recent famous work is Shang Chi”

“Amazing”

“I will review Chungking Express today”

“It’s crazy; No pay…” Tony Leung is a renowned actor and singer from Hong Kong, recognized as one of the most successful actors in Asia. Since its debut in 1982, it has appeared in a myriad of productions, includingChung King Express (1994),love mood (2000),hero(2002),Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and many more. Share this post

