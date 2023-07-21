Entertainment
Hollywood publicist calls for SAG strike deal to be done soon
Few publicists will talk about strikes – especially not publicly. It is our duty to stand back and navigate the public and often private worlds of the talents we represent.
It’s a career I’ve loved for nearly two decades. Publicists are paid to deliver impactful campaigns that can advance our clients’ careers, but my background goes way deeper than media placement, ensuring photo approvals are completed or making sure a plane arrives in time for an overseas premiere. Representation is a responsibility, and I don’t take it lightly.
In 2010, I started Persona PR from my apartment with no bigger agency experience and worked to grow my business from scratch. As my business has grown over the years, I have become more than a talent representative, and am now a full-fledged business owner, taking charge of employees, their livelihoods and their well-being. I work to be a great partner for the companies we do business with, aspire to be a mentor to publicists rising through the ranks, and have become a wife and mother of two as Persona PR has grown.
Cut to January 2023, and we – and this is a collective us – have survived the Covid shutdown. We have complied with the extreme testing standards that the entertainment industry has been held to for years, while much of the country went about their daily lives as normal. In 2020, we moved from in-person press junkets and red carpet events to virtual, and worked tooth and nail to remain valuable and impactful to our clients’ teams. As an advertising business owner, I kept my doors open, kept employees in Los Angeles and New York, paid my health insurance bills to keep benefits active, and made our 401(k) contributions on time. I paid my staff before I paid myself. I worked around the clock nights and weekends to survive, and continued to support my staff and serve our clients as part of the Persona PR family.
Now we are told that we cannot do our job at all. It’s different from Covid. It’s worse.
Let’s be clear: I support the strikes. I support the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, and after reading the articles rejected by the AMPTP, I better understand the need for these strikes, which are critical. Basic business principles and rights that the AMPTP rejects include paying people on time, sharing revenue, protecting children in the entertainment industry, protecting people from AI, and continuing to honor their craft. The actors, writers, and various members that make up these guilds have been working unprotected for years.
I love my clients and want them to be paid and treated fairly. They deserve it. The time has come, and it is far too late.
However, in this process, we cannot forget the large number of people outside of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA who cannot work until these strikes are over. Not just publicists like me whose main body of work represents talent – but hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, photographers, talent scouts, caterers, drivers and event-focused PR firms (to name a few) who are being decimated. And this is only the first week.
Many of us have just started earning real money again, post-pandemic, and many of us lost most or all of our jobs immediately, starting Friday July 14th. These losses are not just happening in Los Angeles, but in every major city where productions are underway.
As for my place today, I will continue to keep this machine running, working nights and weekends, rotating where possible, and working to keep my staff employed for as long as possible. But in all transparency, I’m tired. Covid PTSD is real.
The heads of these huge corporations and studios that rake in $100 million a year don’t care about us. They will let us starve and lose our homes. Maybe if enough people make noise, we can limit the damage of these closures and reach agreements as soon as possible.
As a publicist – a representative of those hard-working artists, who are out in the heat of summer protesting for their basic rights – and as a business owner, wife, mother and small voice in this ecosystem that we love, which is the entertainment industry, I remain hopeful that a deal will be struck. And so on.
Jordyn Palos is the founder of Persona PR, which she launched in 2010. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Persona has a clientele that includes award-winning film and television actors, New York Times bestselling authors, influencers, beauty and lifestyle experts, comedians, production companies and musicians. Palos was named one of “Hollywood’s New Leaders” by Variety in 2015.
