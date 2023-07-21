Entertainment
Why the Actors’ and Writers’ Strikes Are Good News for Netflix
Netflix, a major target of the current strikes by Hollywood writers And actors, saw an unexpected cash increase in shares of both syndicates.
In its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, Netflix said it expects to have at least $5 billion in free cash flow for 2023 due to reduced operational costs resulting from strikes that are delaying production schedules. That’s a significant increase from its previous estimate of $3.5 billion.
The company plans to use some of the extra cash to buy back stock, he said.
“We are currently slightly above our target minimum cash level, so we expect to increase our share buyback activity in the second half of 2023, assuming there are no material changes to our business,” Netflix said. said in a letter to investors.
The company’s CFO, Adam Neumann, detailed some of the reasons for an investor’s cash boost call Wednesday.
Besides “the impact of the strikes”, Neumann said the company has seen “first success” with its crackdown on password sharing and plans to expand so-called paid sharing to all countries where it operates. The company added more than 6 million new paid subscribers in the second quarter of this year, including 1.2 million in the United States and Canada.
“Now that we have widely launched paid sharing, we have increased confidence in our financial outlook,” the company wrote. “We expect our revenue growth to accelerate more substantially in Q4 23 as we further monetize household account sharing and steadily increase our advertising revenue.”
The company reported profit of $1.8 billion on revenue of $8.2 billion for the three months ending June.
Designers demand a bigger cut
Netflix and other streaming services have been the target of wrath from striking actors and writers who say the massive growth of streaming video has come at the expense of the very people who produce hyper-popular content.
The actors took to social media to share footage of their actual checks from streaming residue.
‘This is Us’ star Mandy Moore has revealed she received residual payments as low as 81 cents of the show’s deal with Hulu. Actor Mark Proksch recently said The envelope that he earns more in residue from his guest-starring role in 19 episodes of “The Office,” which ended in 2013, than he does as the lead actor in FX’s “What We Do In the Shadows,” now in its fifth season.
Discontinued productions
Entertainment productions halted after some 65,000 SAG-AFTRA members caught at picket lines last week, joining 11,000 Writers Guild of America members who went on strike in May. Both unions are seeking a higher base salary and a bigger cut in revenue from streaming companies in the form of residual fees or license fees.
According to SAG-AFTRA, the studios – a group that includes Apple; Amazon; Netflix; NBCUniversal; Sony and Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, declined to negotiate pay increases for performers and streaming revenue sharing.
The Alliance of Film and Television Producers, which represents the studios, says the union has “misinterpreted” its position.
“The agreement SAG-AFTRA withdrew from on July 12 is worth more than $1 billion in salary increases, pension and health contributions and residual increases and includes unprecedented protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI,” AMPTP said in a statement.
“Super committed to reaching an agreement”
On Wednesday, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos brushed off investor concerns that the company would “run out” of content during the strike, pointing to returning seasons of popular series such as “The Crown,” “Top Boy,” “The Upshaws,” “Sweet Magnolias,” “Heartstopper,” “Virgin River” and “Too Hot To Handle.”
He also cited his own experience as the son of a unionized electrician, noting that when his father, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, went on strike, it cost “a heavy price”.
“These strikes, this strike is not an outcome we wanted,” he said.
“But we have a lot of work to do. There are a handful of complicated issues. We are very committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible, an agreement that is fair and allows the industry and everyone involved in it to move forward.”
