How the 1960 SAG Strike foreshadowed Hollywood’s current battle

The battle had been brewing for years. Massive advancements in technology have completely changed the rules of the game in the entertainment industry. And the losers are the creatives, actors and writers who bring Hollywood products to life.

Sound familiar? While the scenario above accurately depicts the atmosphere that prompted SAG to join the WGA in striking during that long, hot summer of 2023, 63 years ago a double strike was called for very similar reasons.

During the television boom of the 1950s, movie studios began making huge amounts of money by licensing their movie catalogs to television stations. While the studios made millions from these deals, the actors and writers received nothing.

Throughout the decade, the Screen Actors Guild failed to secure residual benefits from its actors for their work. According to actor and historian Wayne Federman, by 1959 negotiations with Hollywood producers had become so contentious that the actor and future Governor of California Ronald Reagan (who had previously served as SAG leader from 1947 to 1952) was convinced to run for the leadership again, despite the wife’s reservations Nancy.

“Real Tears”

Reagan won re-election at a particularly tense time. Actors and producers were deeply entrenched in their opposing camps. In an attempt to scare off actors, the studios leaked they had a backlog of 135 unreleased films to tide them over during a strike.

Spyros Skouras, boss of 20th Century-Fox and representative of the main producers in the negotiations, cried real tears when he explained to the actors of the negotiation committee that the payment of the residues would bankrupt the studios, writes David F. Prindle in The politics of glamour: ideology and democracy there in the Screen Actors Guild .

SAG was also fighting for a health and pension plan like other Hollywood unions. But the producers did not move. The WGA found itself in a similar stalemate. The writers’ union went on strike on January 17, 1960. A month later, 83% of SAG members authorized their leaders to strike if necessary.

On February 23, a SAG strike was officially called, with all film actors ordered to stop work at 12:01 a.m. on March 7.

The dreaded eventuality the industry was hoping to avoid, a call for a Screen Actors Guild strike, materialized yesterdayThe Hollywood Reporter wrote, throwing not only Hollywood but the exhibition business as a whole into a sort of panic.

Films already in production scrambled. On location in New York, the cast and crew of Murder, Inc.., along with Peter Falk, May Britt and Morey Amsterdam, worked nights and weekends in an attempt to finish production before the March 7 deadline.

Star-studded union meeting

On March 14, approximately 3,000 actors including Bette Davis, James Cagney, Dana Andrews, James Garner, Myrna Loy, Esther Williams, Ernest Borgnine, John Wayne, Van Heflin and Edward G. Robinson gathered to discuss the ongoing strike. The Los Angeles Times reported:

What was probably the most star-studded union meeting in history was held last night at the Hollywood Palladium as members of the Screen Actors Guild discussed their strike against major movie studios. A permanent vote of confidence was granted to the strike. The motion was moved by actor Warner Anderson and seconded by Cornel Wilde.

The meeting was chaired by Reagan, delighted by the overwhelming support of the actors for the strike.

The motion from the assembly supports the position of the bargaining committees and it was particularly impressive because it was by acclamation, he told the Los Angeles Times.

According to Prindle, the producers and their allies in the press were quick to disparage the movie stars joining the fight, overlooking the rank and record of the struggling actors who overwhelmingly made up SAG, instead ridiculing the two handsomely dressed doormen who parked the workers’ limos and sports cars as they arrived at a members’ meeting.

More conservative SAG members disagreed with the decision to strike, with gossip columnist Hedda Hopper (who had once been a character actress) indicating I don’t think it’s moral to accept double money for a single job, overlooking the fact that that’s exactly what the big studios were doing.

The strike ended eight productions, halting work on films including Make lovewith Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylors Butterfield 8And The craziest ship in the armywith Jack Lemmon.

‘I can’t eat the principle’

While some actors, like beloved comedian Gracie Allen, have refused to do licensed television work out of solidarity, other actors have turned to television for a living. The trades (which were decidedly pro-movie studios) claimed that unemployed actors were increasingly restless, with Hollywood journalists Mike Connolly claiming an actor told him, I can’t eat the principle.

The crew below the line also suffered. According Varietythe California Department of Employment reported that 3,900 non-striking workers were terminated due to the strike.

SAG President Ronald Reagan led the negotiations with the producers.

Reagan would later joke that negotiating with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on arms reduction was nothing compared to having to negotiate with studio heads, said Iwan Morgan, author of Reagan: American Icon in an interview with The Washington Post .

Not everyone was happy with Reagan’s role. As many have noted, Reagan should never have been tasked with leading the SAG negotiations because he was also a producer. Once a staunch progressive Democrat, he was becoming increasingly conservative and rubbing other SAG leaders the wrong way.

I was vice president of the Screen Actors Guild when he was president, writes James Garner in The Garner Files . My duties were to attend meetings and to vote. The only thing I remember is Ronnie never had an original thought and we had to tell him what to say. This is no way to run a union, much less a state or a country.

An agreement is negotiated

Finally, a month later, on April 8, a tailings agreement was finally negotiated between SAG and the growers.

They reached a compromise, writes Kate Fortmueller in Under the Stars: How the Work of Actors and Extras Shapes Media Production . Residuals would be paid on films from 1960, with an additional $2.5 million going to the SAG pension and health fund.

The WGA strike, however, would continue until June 12, 1960. According to the WGA official website : Earnings included first residuals for theatrical motion pictures, paying 1.2% of the royalty when feature films were licensed on television; a stand-alone pension plan; and a residual of 4% for television rebroadcasts, domestic and foreign. In addition, this innovative contract established an independent pension fund and participation in an industry health insurance plan.

Many SAG members felt that Reagan, increasingly involved in big business, brokered a botched deal in terms of the tailings agreement. According Grim victory: Ronald Reagan, MCA and the crowd the actors called the deal The Great Giveaway.

Comedian and movie star Bob Hope was furious because he wouldn’t get a penny from movies he made before 1960.

The footage was sold on the river for a certain amount of money, Hope said, per Prindle. I took about sixty photos, and my photos are shown on television all over the world. Who gets the money for this? The studios? Why don’t we get any money?

Former child star Mickey Rooney was more blunt. SAG fucked us, he said, and I’m crazy about it.