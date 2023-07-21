Broadway actor returns home to Rockford to become a school bus driver





ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) Frank Wright II performed on Broadway for decades, working on shows such as Miss Saigon and The Lion King. Now he hopes to work with children as a school bus driver in Rockford. “For me to be able to bring that back to the town of Rockford, that experience, that passion that I hopefully have [I can] touch somebody with, even as a bus driver,” he said Thursday at a Rockford Public Schools hiring event. “When you meet these kids, first thing in the morning, that energy that you bring to them is definitely something positive for them,” he added. The school district recruits more than 100 full-time and part-time positions, in administrative support, nutrition services, information technology, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers and student support positions. “At Transportation, we had a few people [apply]said RPS Regional Transportation Manager Kenneth McNeal. Some positions come with a $3,000 signing bonus. Illinois schools are struggling to hire teachers and struggle to retain teachers in the profession once they enter the classroom, according to a March survey. According to a survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS), 30% of teaching positions went unfilled or were hired by less qualified people, the State Journal-Register reported. According to the Illinois State Board of Education, more than 5,300 positions has not been completed in 2022. THE Illinois Educator Shortage Survey revealed shortages due to multiple factors, including unrealistic expectations of educators and schools; hazardous work environments; years of deprofessionalization of the field through inadequate salaries; and unstable pension benefits. To address the shortage, Governor JB Pritzker also signed four bills into law in April 2022, one of which allows students teaching with at least 90 credit hours to be licensed as substitute teachers. For Arlisha Foote, the idea of ​​helping her community and the students she will see every day is a motivation to apply. “Why do it for the money? You can do it for something you love to do, and working with kids is something I love to do,” she said. “So, yeah, it’s ‘yee haw!’ for a bonus, but it’s more of a “yee haw” for “I (will) start working with children”. Foote and Wright encourage other job seekers to explore what the school district offers. “Who knows what can happen when you come here and fill out an application,” Wright said. “Talk to someone and see if they can place you here, with the school district.” Rockford Public Schools will hold another hiring event August 10 at the Administration Building, located at 501 7th Street. All applicants must be over 20 and have completed high school or GED equivalent.

