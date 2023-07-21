Strikes by writers and actors are not limited to Hollywood

Hollywood has come to a halt, as actors and writers are both on strike for the first time since 1960, after negotiations with major studios and streamers stalled.

As of July 13, the 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined members of the Writers Guild of America in calling on the Alliance of Film and Television Producers to meet the needs of workers in an industry that has changed dramatically since the advent of streaming.

Both unions have their own demands. Writers, for example, want get rid of mini rooms which made the profession much less sustainable and, for most writers, made the transition from apprentice to master a thing of the past. But the two unions are united on many of their key concerns: rising wages and residuals, especially for streaming shows and movies, and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence.

These are issues that go far beyond Hollywood, issues that writers and actors, with their prominent platform, hope have implications beyond their industry.

There are some specifics about writers’ mini-rooms and the like, but it’s about the workforce in general, not just the entertainment industry workforce, says Nick Roth, a WGA strike captain. This looks like an important fight for the whole labor movement.

Seth Harris, professor emeritus of law and politics at Northeastern University. Photo by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

Looking at the pickets, speeches, and contract negotiations going on in Hollywood right now, Seth Harris has a feeling of deja vu. A professor emeritus of law and policy at Northeastern University, Harris previously served as senior labor adviser to President Joe Bidens and acting labor secretary under President Barack Obama. He says the tone and demands of the writers and actors go beyond Hollywood and go to the heart of the growing labor movement in the United States.

One of the causes that runs through the whole of [these labor movements] is there genuine anger among the workers, says Harris.

Some of this anger stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, during which workers have felt they are sacrificing their health and well-being for their employers, some of whom have done so. register profits. This includes studios and streamers like disney And netflix.

They just want a fair share of the economic benefit they helped produce and, in some cases, were responsible for producing, Harris says.

Culturally, there has been a shift in the United States in recent years, Harris adds, that has led to far greater support for unions and workers’ causes than there has ever been. And at a time when labor markets are extremely tight, workers have more power and can exercise this power.

But the WGA and, in particular, SAG-AFTRA are different from most other unions in one key way: they don’t all have Clooney and Streep.

Harris says having top actors and writers walking the picket lines is educational for people across the country. This shows the general public that the daytime and background actors who make up the majority of SAG-AFTRA have the same concerns as most workers in the United States. By putting a famous face behind these issues, it raises the profile of workers everywhere.

Javier Grillo-Marxuach, a WGA member with a decades-long career writing for shows like Lost, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Charmed and Netflixs third season The Witcher, “doesn’t take the idea of ​​a strike lightly. Instead, it’s been replaced by a model built by industry disruptors like Netflix on the basis of subscriptions and subscriber growth.

Now, as studios and streamers seek to cut costs and raise prices, the so-called the streaming wars might be overbut Grillo-Marxuach says he left the industry and its workers broken.

Were looking for a model of late capitalism that is all about destroying things in order to resell them as organ donors, claim profitability, escape in a golden parachute and then find the next business worth destroying, says Grillo-Marxuach. We really seem to be in a place where capitalism bites its own tail and devalues ​​every bit of labor underneath by the nickel and wipes us out, by the nickel and wipes out a professional class.

When it comes to television, shorter seasons and smaller writers’ rooms that meet for less time before being broken up before production have left writers like Grillo-Marxuach feeling devalued by the industry they helped build.

The screenwriters then aren’t involved in the production as a whole, so the screenwriters lack the education they need to improve their own work going forward and do the best they can for the show, Grillo-Marxuach says. The writers lack financial compensation for their involvement in the production. And writers are missing out on a real path to success and a real path to a sustainable living wage that you can earn as a TV writer.

For actors and writers, compensation and residuals have long been major concerns in the age of streaming. Working actors and writers could survive for years on the residuals they earned from network show reruns. But when it comes to streaming shows like Orange Is Netflix’s New Black, actors and the writers started talking on the meager residue they earned from some of the biggest hits of the streaming era.

We are not going to continue to make incremental changes to a contract that no longer respects what is happening now with this business model that has been imposed on us, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said at a July 13 conference. what are we doing? Moving furniture on the Titanic?

The unions have publicly argued with the AMPTP over what they want to get out of these contract talks, which at press time had yet to resume.

AMPTP claims that he presented a market to the actors which included historic salary and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, and a groundbreaking AI proposal that would protect actors’ likenesses and require their consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital edits of a performance.

Drescher called the offer insulting and disrespectful, while Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, alleged that the included AMPTP AI proposal allowed studios to pay a background actor for a day’s work during which they could scan and use their likeness in perpetuity without consent.

The AMPTP pushed back, stating that the use of a digital likeness of background actors would be limited to the film for which the background actor is employed.

The discussion around AI is a key issue for both unions. It’s also one of the most innovative ways strikes in Hollywood could impact the labor movement as a whole.

The WGA has always had a good track record when it comes to determining what technology is worth hitting. In 1980, the WGA went on strike over residuals for home media; in 2007, they went on strike to gain jurisdiction over new media and residuals in a limited digital distribution capacity.

But Roth argues that AI has even broader implications.

The VCR hasn’t reshaped every area of ​​American life the way AI has the potential, Roth says. But it feels like we’re the tip of the spear on this, the actors even more than the writers because they have even more at stake with the AI, with their likenesses and swipes.

Grillo-Marxuach, like many other writers, worries that studios will use AI to generate really, really bad scripts, then hire a writer to rewrite that script for less than it would cost to have them write an original script.

But he’s also more accepting of technology than some members of the guild, as long as the writers are involved in how it’s used.

If we view AI right now not as an object of fear but as a tool we can define, then I don’t see why we can’t coexist with it and use it to our advantage, says Grillo-Marxuach. But I think we have to be proactive about it.

Harris notes that other unions, like the NewsGuild, are likely keen to see how AI limitations are defined in the final agreement.

I think a lot of people will look into these sections of the collective agreements to see how the unions worked with the studios, but that won’t be a complete answer to someone else’s question, Harris says. This will be a first response.

As for what happens next with the negotiations, Harris predicts that a deal is still a long way off for both unions.

Corporate studios are really putting their fall and winter at risk now, Harris says. They may be jeopardizing their entire 2024 production season. It’s just a matter of how much risk they’re willing to take. I think it will last a little longer, but I think the negotiations will resume fairly quickly.

Cody Mello-Klein is a reporter for Northeastern Global News. Email him at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Proelectioneer.