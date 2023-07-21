Connect with us

Strikes by writers and actors are not limited to Hollywood

Hollywood has come to a halt, as actors and writers are both on strike for the first time since 1960, after negotiations with major studios and streamers stalled.

As of July 13, the 160,000 members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined members of the Writers Guild of America in calling on the Alliance of Film and Television Producers to meet the needs of workers in an industry that has changed dramatically since the advent of streaming.

Both unions have their own demands. Writers, for example, want get rid of mini rooms which made the profession much less sustainable and, for most writers, made the transition from apprentice to master a thing of the past. But the two unions are united on many of their key concerns: rising wages and residuals, especially for streaming shows and movies, and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence.

These are issues that go far beyond Hollywood, issues that writers and actors, with their prominent platform, hope have implications beyond their industry.

There are some specifics about writers’ mini-rooms and the like, but it’s about the workforce in general, not just the entertainment industry workforce, says Nick Roth, a WGA strike captain. This looks like an important fight for the whole labor movement.

photo of Seth Harris
Seth Harris, professor emeritus of law and politics at Northeastern University. Photo by Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University

Looking at the pickets, speeches, and contract negotiations going on in Hollywood right now, Seth Harris has a feeling of deja vu. A professor emeritus of law and policy at Northeastern University, Harris previously served as senior labor adviser to President Joe Bidens and acting labor secretary under President Barack Obama. He says the tone and demands of the writers and actors go beyond Hollywood and go to the heart of the growing labor movement in the United States.

One of the causes that runs through the whole of [these labor movements] is there genuine anger among the workers, says Harris.

Some of this anger stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, during which workers have felt they are sacrificing their health and well-being for their employers, some of whom have done so. register profits. This includes studios and streamers like disney And netflix.

They just want a fair share of the economic benefit they helped produce and, in some cases, were responsible for producing, Harris says.

Culturally, there has been a shift in the United States in recent years, Harris adds, that has led to far greater support for unions and workers’ causes than there has ever been. And at a time when labor markets are extremely tight, workers have more power and can exercise this power.

But the WGA and, in particular, SAG-AFTRA are different from most other unions in one key way: they don’t all have Clooney and Streep.

Harris says having top actors and writers walking the picket lines is educational for people across the country. This shows the general public that the daytime and background actors who make up the majority of SAG-AFTRA have the same concerns as most workers in the United States. By putting a famous face behind these issues, it raises the profile of workers everywhere.

Javier Grillo-Marxuach, a WGA member with a decades-long career writing for shows like Lost, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Charmed and Netflixs third season The Witcher, “doesn’t take the idea of ​​a strike lightly. Instead, it’s been replaced by a model built by industry disruptors like Netflix on the basis of subscriptions and subscriber growth.

Now, as studios and streamers seek to cut costs and raise prices, the so-called the streaming wars might be overbut Grillo-Marxuach says he left the industry and its workers broken.

Were looking for a model of late capitalism that is all about destroying things in order to resell them as organ donors, claim profitability, escape in a golden parachute and then find the next business worth destroying, says Grillo-Marxuach. We really seem to be in a place where capitalism bites its own tail and devalues ​​every bit of labor underneath by the nickel and wipes us out, by the nickel and wipes out a professional class.

When it comes to television, shorter seasons and smaller writers’ rooms that meet for less time before being broken up before production have left writers like Grillo-Marxuach feeling devalued by the industry they helped build.

