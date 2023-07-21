Oprah’s 100th Book Club Pick Makes Obama’s Summer Reading List





The wait is finally over! Earlier today, former President Barack Obama posted his highly anticipated summer playlist on Twitter. The list includes nine titles, including , by Ann Napolitano, whom Oprah selected in March as her 100e Choice of book club! Inspired by Little woman, Hello beauty traces a family of four sisters through three decades of romance, grief, redemption and forgiveness. I could actually cry thinking about the joy I felt reading this book, Oprah confessed when she sat down with Napolitano in April. Let’s hope Obama packs tissues in his beach bag this summer! More from Oprah Daily play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play It’s not the first book club pick that Obama selected for his summer reading list. His 2020 roster included three consecutive Oprah selections: (85th Oprah Pick), (86th Oprah pick), and (Oprah 87e take). Hello beauty is one of six novels selected by Obama this summer. His non-fiction choices are geared towards heavier subjects. Poverty, by America is a deep dive into America’s wealth inequality written by Matthew Desmond, who won the 2017 Pulitzer for his book Forced out. Biography of Jonathan Eigs King: a life offers a new take on MLK, and David Granns The bet tells the story of a real shipwreck. You can check out all of Obama’s summer picks in the tweet below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Associate book editor Charley is an editor at Oprah Daily, where she writes about authors, writing, and reading. She is also a freelance writer and audio journalist whose work has been featured in the AtlanticTHE Los Angeles Review, Agniand on the Apple news today podcast. She is currently completing an MFA in Creative Nonfiction at NYU and working on a collection of essays on the intersection of grief, landscape, and urban design.

