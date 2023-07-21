Could the Academy’s diversity policies be affected? – The Hollywood Reporter

On June 29, the United States Supreme Court struck down the use of racial preferences in college and university admissions. The legal experts who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter following the ruling, said businesses in the entertainment industry could see a wave of reverse discrimination complaints amid increased scrutiny of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. While the High Court’s ruling is legally limited to higher education and won’t directly affect most private employers, who are governed by a separate set of anti-discrimination laws that don’t allow them to consider race in most hiring decisions, it could scare businesses and organizations in Hollywood from implementing or continuing strong DEI initiatives.

“It’s a slippery slope,” says Jess Miers, legal counsel for Progress for Chamber, which has filed a friend of court filing with companies including Google, Meta and Paramount. “It starts with admissions programs, but it creates a vague set of rules that could discourage an entity from hosting any type of DEI program or initiative.”

Perhaps Hollywood’s most high-profile DEI initiative is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ “Standards for Inclusion.” Inspired by a similar effort by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and taking effect this season, the standards require a film to meet specific levels of diversity in at least two of four areas – (a) on-screen representation, (b) the creative direction and project team behind a film, (c) industry access and opportunity, and (d) audience development – ​​in order to be eligible for the Best Picture Oscar, which so far only required an indoor exhibition for a specified period of time in a specified number of cities.

The Academy’s inclusion standards are in fact so easily met that virtually any film nominated for the Best Picture Oscar in recent decades could have been nominated under the new policy, according to institution sources. And the Academy reported in May that, according to an annual internal survey, 85% of its members want the organization to “demonstrate representation, inclusion and equity”.

But there has been backlash from many, including some members of the Academy, to the organization that ties a film’s Oscar eligibility to anything other than on-screen merit, including when Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss said in May that the inclusion standards “make me vomit.” He said, “It’s an art. Nobody should tell me as an artist that I have to give in to the newest and most current idea of ​​what morality is. Many other townspeople expressed reservations – but did so unofficially.

Meanwhile, some have begun to question whether the Academy’s commitment to its own approach to DEI has wavered in recent months as four senior black leaders left the organization, including Jeanell English, who had served as executive vice president of impact and inclusion and led inclusion standards through its development. On July 15, the Academy’s top brass sought to put a stop to those questions when President Janet Yang and CEO Bill Kramer—a woman of Asian descent and an openly gay man—wrote to members, “We want to reiterate, in the strongest possible terms, the Academy’s commitment to not only continuing, but expanding our efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within our organization and the film industry at large.”

Even so, could the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision embolden others to challenge the Academy in court? Legal experts consulted by THR said an action involving the Academy’s requirements for Oscar eligibility would most likely be filed by an individual against a studio or production company. Such a lawsuit could revolve around the argument that a plaintiff was refused a job because their future employer was seeking an Oscar.

A direct challenge to the Academy’s diversity initiative is even longer due to the backlash a production company would face – but anything is possible. William Trachman, who wrote a friend of the court brief on behalf of former officials of the Department of Education’s Civil Rights Office, notes that the Supreme Court’s decision “gives ammunition” to such claims, since the justices pointed out that racial preferences and quotas are legally tenuous in “virtually all contexts.”

Even before the Supreme Court ruling, many companies were moving away from specifically mentioning race, unlike the Academy. This is due at least in part to litigation challenging companies’ diversity programs that allege employers violated federal or state discrimination laws by considering race in employment decisions. In a lawsuit against Pfizer, an organization of medical professionals and students claimed the company’s scholarship program unlawfully excluded white and Asian employees by requiring applicants to be black, Latino or Native American. A similar lawsuit was filed against Amazon over its diversity grant program. America First Legal Foundation, a conservative group founded by Stephen Miller, a White House political adviser in the Trump administration, has also filed Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaints against numerous Fortune 500 companies, including Morgan Stanley, McDonald’s and BlackRock, alleging diversity initiatives and hiring practices that violate civil rights laws.

In fact, most DEI initiatives are now open to all applicants, regardless of race or ethnicity. For example, any member of the Directors Guild of America can apply for its Director Development Initiative, billed as a program to increase diversity and inclusion within industry ranks. And although the Music Supervisor program from Warner Bros. Discovery says that “applicants from historically underrepresented backgrounds are strongly encouraged to apply,” the company does not require applicants to be from minority backgrounds. None of the company’s more than 30 DEI initiatives appear to restrict eligibility by race.

But with the Academy’s diversity rules considered so easy to follow, combined with Hollywood’s left-leaning streak, inclusion standards for best picture seem safe for now.