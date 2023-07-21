Entertainment
Hollywood Vampires cancel second straight show due to ‘unsafe’ venue conditions: ‘Heartfelt apologies’
The group, which includes Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henrikson, said they were “very upset” by the situation
Several shows on Hollywood Vampires‘ last tour was canceled in a row.
After the group, which includes Johnny DeppAliceCooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henrikson, said “unforeseen circumstances” would prevent their concert in Budapest, Hungary from taking place earlier this week, the hard rock band told fans on Thursday that a show in Slovakia had also been cancelled.
“Upon our arrival today at the venue in Slovakia to begin preparations for tonight’s concert, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete and therefore unsafe for the band and the general public,” Hollywood Vampires wrote in a statement. note on instagramawarded to the four core members plus touring mates Glen Sobel, Buck Johnson and Chris Wyse.
Johnny Depp visits poet Dylan Thomas' birthplace in Wales while on tour with Hollywood Vampires
The seven musicians continued, “The band is very upset with this recent and unfortunate turn of events, and hope to return when schedules permit.”
Hollywood Vampires insisted that “this cancellation is unrelated to the recent cancellation in Budapest”, assuring fans that “all band members [sic] are safe and healthy.”
“We look forward to seeing you in Poland, Germany and the United States in the coming days,” the statement concluded. “Sincere apologies.”
A source tells PEOPLE the band intends to wrap up the rest of their tour.
The band are in the midst of a European tour, which continues through Sunday, before heading to North America for three shows in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.
Johnny Depp feels 'lucky', Amber Heard is 'better' a year after trial
On Tuesday, Hollywood Vampires announced the cancellation of the previous show via instagram. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires are canceling tonight’s show in Budapest,” the caption read.
“We love and appreciate all of the fans who traveled near and far to see us perform, and we were truly sorry,” the band continued.
In June, Depp celebrated his 60th birthday by having dinner with his bandmates during a tour stop in Istanbul, Turkey, a source told PEOPLE at the time.
Johnny Depp celebrated his 'intimate' 60th birthday with Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry in Istanbul
The insider added that Depp is “really prioritizing his health in this phase of his life.”
Fans sang “Happy Birthday” to Depp at a Hollywood Vampires concert in Bucharest, Romania, the day before his birthday on June 9. Wow. This is the greatest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard,” he told the crowd, as seen in a video the band shared on instagram at the time.
A source told PEOPLE on his birthday that Depp has ‘moved on from last yearwhen he had his bitter libel lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard, which has since been settled. He is “happy” now at this point in his life, they added.
