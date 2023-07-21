‘Secret Invasion’ actor president reacts to being replaced by Harrison Ford





Harrison Ford is officially set to take on the role of President Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. Dermot Mulroney, who plays President Ritson in Secret Invasionreacts to his replacement as the leader of the free world in the MCU. Many fans may have forgotten that Thunderbolt Ross is set to become president in Captain America: Brave New World given the importance of Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson in Secret Invasion. While it’s currently unclear how Harrison Ford will take on the role (or if President Ritson will even survive the series), Mulroney admitted he doesn’t know the future, but hopes he could be vice president behind Ford: Yeah, no, I was aware [Thunderbolt Ross becoming president],” He said ComicBookMovie.com. “I don’t know what anyone’s intention is. I couldn’t ask for more. I’m so fulfilled and thrilled to have been in Secret Invasion, but I don’t know if Ritson survives, lives or continues in the storyline. It would be a thrill, of course. But if I have to lose the next election to an American and it’s Harrison Ford, I guess that’s fair enough. And that’s okay. Maybe I can run. There’s nothing about two terms. I could be his vice president, right? I could serve two terms as president, then two terms as vice president under President Harrison Ford. Although it would be nice to see Dermot Mulroney as Vice President of Harrison Ford in Captain America: Brave New Worldall signs seem to point to the death of President Ritson in Secret Invasion, thus explaining Thunderbolt Ross’ villainous role in the film by his paranoia as the new Commander-in-Chief. While Mulroney himself doesn’t know what his MCU future looks like, it’s probably not best to speculate. How Marvel Adapts Secret Invasion Secret Invasion is based on the comic book storyline of the same name, which was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu. The story revolves around a group of Skrulls, an alien race who have the ability to shapeshift and take on the appearance of anyone they choose. The Skrulls have infiltrated Earth society and are secretly replacing key figures with their own in order to take over the planet. The Truth Behind The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Illuminati Cameos Full Secret Invasion The cast also includes Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as Giah, Don Cheadle as James Rhodey Rhodes, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. Olivia Colman, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo and Charlayne Woodard are also on board in undisclosed roles. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content.

