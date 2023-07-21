Kevin Spacey’s attorney says three of actor’s sexual assault accusers are ‘liars’

LONDON — Three of Kevin Spacey’s accusers are liars, his lawyer told jurors Thursday at the actor’s sexual assault trial, and he suggested they not convict him of clumsily passing a fourth man.

Spacey was an easy target for men who jumped on a bandwagon and fabricated stories in hopes of payout, attorney Patrick Gibbs said.

A man who’s promiscuous, not publicly, though everyone in the business knows he’s gay, who just wants to be a normal guy,” Gibbs said of his famous client. It’s a life that makes you an easy target when the internet turns on you and you’re judged by social media.”

Spacey, 63, pleaded not guilty to nine counts, including several counts of sexual and indecent assault and one count of inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The jury of nine men and three women are due to begin deliberations at Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

The alleged acts between 2001 and 2013 range from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch grabbing and, in one case, oral sex on an unconscious man. Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic Theater in London for most of this period.

Gibbs said the prosecution case was based on fiction and fantasy.

Contrary to the prosecution’s claim that Spacey exploited his celebrity status to take advantage of his alleged victims and silence them, Gibbs suggested that it was his client, sitting next to a jailer in the dock, who suffered from a power imbalance and was forced to disprove the lies against him.

With every claim discredited comes the possibility, the reality that false claims, even seemingly convincing false claims, don’t always happen, but sometimes, especially where fame, money, sex, secrets, shame and gender confusion are all in the mix, Gibbs said.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew said in her closing argument that it was no coincidence that three of the men, who did not know each other, accused Spacey of aggressively grabbing them by the crotch, in what she called her trademark shot.

But Gibbs said the trend that emerged during the trial was one of the defense refuting or casting doubt on the accusers.

Gibbs focused on allegations from a man who said Spacey subjected him to unwanted touching for years until the day he was driving the star to Elton John’s gala ball in 2004 or 2005 when the actor grabbed his crotch so forcefully he almost ran off the road.

Photos showed Spacey only attended the party in 2001 and this was corroborated by surprise testimony from John and her husband, appearing in court in London via video from Monaco.

“To their undying credit, Sir Elton John and David Furnish stood up and were counted out in defense of a man who was universally undone…risking the wrath of the internet,” Gibbs said. “You need look no further than that for bravery.

Spacey cried and dabbed his eyes with a tissue.

Gibbs said the prosecution tried unsuccessfully to suggest the incident happened in different years or during another trip to the singer’s house, although John and Furnish said Spacey only visited him once.

The alleged victim on cross-examination said he may have gotten the year wrong, but he was adamant the incident happened because it took his breath away and he later avoided Spacey.

Spacey testified for two days last week, saying he had consensual encounters with the man who was driving, as well as another straight man. The Oscar-winning actor assumed they were ashamed later and must have regretted their time together.

Gibbs said a photo the driver sent Spacey from a mountaintop and photos of him with Spacey that he posted on social media years later further undermined the man’s testimony.

He had previously told us that Mr. Spacey had made him sick, Gibbs said. But it was a lie and it was a lie he thought he could get away with because he couldn’t remember the photo. … A picture really is worth 1,000 words.

Spacey testified that allegations that he made racially insensitive remarks to another man in a theater and, like a striking cobra, violently grabbed his private parts backstage were pure fantasy.

Testimony from the director, producer and business manager who were present at the time suggests that Spacey would have had little to no opportunity to assault the man as he portrayed him, Gibbs said. These witnesses also disputed the man’s account that Spacey looked like he had been up all night and smelled like alcohol.

Did you think then that despite all its charm, you could have a fantasy in front of you? Gibbs asked the jurors. You might wonder, how could none of this have happened? …. The better question is: how did what (the witness) said happen? »

Gibbs said an aspiring actor who said he went to Spacey’s apartment for some mentoring and a beer, and woke up the next morning to find the actor giving him oral sex, was yet another liar.

Phone records showed that he continued to communicate with Spacey after the night in question despite his insistence that he had not. His credibility was called into question by his efforts to prevent police from looking at his phone data and by evidence that he deleted social media accounts and did not share messages sent to friends where he joked that he might have sex with Spacey if his job prospects did not improve soon.

Phone records don’t lie, but people do sometimes,” Gibbs said.

Spacey testified that he did not recall touching the groin of a man he met in a pub on a night of heavy drinking, but admitted it probably happened while making a move towards the man.

Gibbs suggested that maybe in this country… we don’t convict people of a crime… for making a clumsy pass.