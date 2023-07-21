Hollywood’s Grip on Comic-Con is Loosening, and That’s a Good Thing | Comic-Con 2023

Approximately 135,000 people attended San Diego Comic-Con last July, but the biggest room in the convention center, the famous Hall H, where Marvel, DC and the other studios made their biggest announcements can only accommodate 6,500 people. So even if you split that 135,000 over the four days of the show, there’s still about 27,000 people doing other things beyond cheering on Kevin Feige or any other studio presentation that takes place there.

Which begs the question: will these fans really care that the studios are mostly absent from Comic-Con 2023?

You’ve probably heard of the escalating unrest in the film and television industry. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) was on strike for two and a half months, the Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined them last week visual effects artists (who are not unionized) are faced with the prospect of not working as productions shut down, and indeed, all of Hollywood and the industries it supports must contend with the prospect of a potential long-term shutdown. It’s frightening.

It’s no surprise, then, that the annual nerdathon that is Comic-Con, which takes place this week July 19-23, is facing another crisis of its own after the lean Covid years. What’s a Comic-Con without famous actors and creators, after all? You mean we actually have to talk about comic books at Comic-Con? [flips table covered in Magic: The Gathering cards]

Of course, it’s always been ironic that ever since SDCC became the dominant touchpoint for the geeky fandom it is today, the comics have seemingly been sidelined in those dark rooms where only the likes of the original Battlestar Galactica cast dare to visit for autograph sessions. I take no pleasure in ghettoizing comics for their own benefit; As I sit here typing, my signed copy of Walt Simonsons Thor #337 is within reach of my desk. But the thing is, Hollywood took over San Diego Comic-Con at some point, let’s call it the early 2000s, and it hasn’t been the same since.

This phenomenon has had its ups and downs since then, but perhaps the nadir came during those two years when Playboy was throwing a party that was, dare I say it, the the sweetest event ever held in the same city where Stan Lee was a guest of honor. I remember seeing the many fans standing outside, hoping never to have the opportunity to enter this abomination of crowded clubs and day-trippers from Los Angeles who didn’t know John Buscema from John Cena if only those fans knew they had better go back to Artists Alley. Maybe even get a copy of Thor #337 signed.

All that to say, Comic-Con was significantly altered by Hollywood’s arrival, as studios found it could serve as a promotional tour beat for whatever they were promoting at the time. And yes of course great movies and shows have had a bullshit presence over the decades we all know how the original Star Wars was here in 1976 even before its release. Yet it’s only since nerdism became mainstream that SDCC followed suit. (Indeed, the rise of the two seems inextricably linked.) Chances are even your mother has a vague understanding of what comic con is.

But will this rise to power persist after these last tumultuous years for the series? With Hollywood actors and writers on strike, much of the standard San Diego studio operation was shut down. It’s unclear how many signs have been canceled or changed as a result of the strikes, but a big name titles like Dune: Part Two and The Boys spin-off Gen V have leaked the interview, while others are getting hampered presentations like Star Trek TV shows, which will still be there at the con to screen new episode footage, but without any of the star power typically associated with a convention slot. And then there are the studios that mostly chose to sit out this year before the cast strike even hit, like Marvel, Netflix, Universal, and Sony, among others.

This follows a tough time for SDCC that began with the pandemic. The annual July Shows event was canceled in 2020 and 2021, replaced by a virtual event that just wasn’t the same. (A small rip-off took place in person in November 2021 in the form of a so-called “special edition,” but it was essentially a comic book convention with little Hollywood flair.) During this period, more studios (and media like IGN ) began to realize they could make their own mini Comic-Cons, like the hugely popular DC Fandom and Netflix Tudum Event . Studio-specific live shows like D23 or Star Wars Celebration (and Tudum too now) have an increased cache these days, which begs the question of how badly these studios really need Comic-Con anyway. Heck, even a Disney earnings call or investor day can now serve as a marketing event.

Comic-Con began a return to its former glory last July, with those 135,000 attendees returning to the sweaty, wicked streets of San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter to hear and see, among other Hollywood news and photocalls, Kevin Feige presented the the next two phases of the MCU . The show is sold out this year (like every year), so stars or not, it’s still huge in terms of attendance. And that may be the key to the future of Comic-Cons.

Of course, this could be yet another off year for SDCC because of the strikes. But with 135,000 nerds, nerd-curious, and nerd-adjacent coming to San Diego for four and a half days of comics, collectibles, and cosplay, the fact is, this could be an opportunity for the show to get back to what it used to be: less about the Hollywoodization of geek culture and more about the grassroots celebration of it that leads to, say, a kid donning their father’s bow tie and blazer and pretending to be Doctor. Who. This is a show that features everything from costume balls to panels on how to draw to meeting fandoms and greeting talks about pop culture history and I’m not doing it justice so just watch the programming schedule yourself to get an idea of ​​how deep things can go there.

This brings us back to all those people who are not queuing all night to sit in Hall H. The diversity of what there is to do at Comic-Con goes far beyond just dipping into studio marketing. Not that there’s anything wrong with doing that if that’s your thing! (God knows I’ve spent my fair share of time in Hall H.) And of course, Hollywood is unlikely to completely break away from Comic-Con at this point, but perhaps its semi-absence this year will remind some that SDCC was cool before the studios called. Hollywood may be part of the show, but it’s certainly not the be-all and end-all.

Maybe San Diego Comic-Con is changing for the better, and we haven’t figured it out yet. Sometimes that might include going to an awful Playboy party, but on the other hand, it might also mean Walt Simonson finally signing your copy of Thor #337.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images