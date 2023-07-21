Fact Check-Fabricated Mark Wahlberg comments on pedophiles in Hollywood





Actor Mark Wahlberg didn’t tell a Sunday school reunion that Hollywood pedophiles had nowhere left to hide, according to his rep. A screenshot of an article circulating online falsely claims he made the remarks at a meeting in Los Angeles. The screenshot (here) reads: Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg told hundreds at a Sunday school meeting in Los Angeles that a small but powerful group of Hollywood insiders have declared war on the entertainment industry’s evil child-trafficking elite, and Hollywood’s pedophiles have nowhere left to hide. A representative for Wahlberg said via email that the story was completely untrue. Some of the users spreading these claims (tinyurl.com/23cyt4dz), (tinyurl.com/4kv6bsj9) shared the link to an article from The Peoples Voice, which has since been removed. An archived version shows it was released with the title, Mark Wahlberg: Hollywood Pedophiles Have Nowhere Left To Hide on July 12, 2023 (tinyurl.com/4za9dy4c). The Peoples Voice did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters has verified the outlet’s claims in the past (here), (here), (here), (here). There is no other evidence that Wahlberg made such a statement. No credible media reported on this (tinyurl.com/mr2zunx4), and The Peoples Voice article provides no further details about the supposed event. A search shows that the image used in the article was first published by the Chicago Sun Times on October 20, 2017 (here). The photograph is credited to Ashlee Rezin for the Sun-Times, and its caption reads: Actor Mark Wahlberg joins Cardinal Blase J. Cupich for a press conference to discuss the Archdiocesan (re)MEETING event, an evening of faith for young adults and the importance of engaging young adults in their faith Friday. VERDICT FAKE. According to reps for Mark Wahlberg, the actor never told a Sunday school reunion that Hollywood pedophiles have nowhere left to hide. This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Learn more about our fact-checking work (here).

