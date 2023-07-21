Actors accuse NBCUniversal of turning up the heat with a row of trees





Picketers outside NBCUniversal’s Barham Gate in Los Angeles last month Film and TV giant NBCUniversal has denied trying to stop striking actors and writers from protesting outside its studios by cutting down trees that provided shade in scorching weather. Treegate, as the row has been dubbed, is a sign of growing tensions between Hollywood studios and artists. Los Angeles City Comptroller Kenneth Mejia said “no tree-trimming permits” had been issued for the location. NBCUniversal officials said the work was simply “annual landscaping.” But the studio said in a statement to the LA Times that the work had “created unforeseen challenges for protesters”. Striking screenwriters were joined by actors over the weekend in Hollywood’s biggest strike in more than six decades. Members of the Writers Guild of America and the actors union Sag-Aftra protested outside an NBCUniversal building, as well as other offices and studios. Sag-Aftra said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter“Suspiciously timed construction that forced picketers onto streets without proper safety rails, and now tree pruning eliminating shade during a record heat wave, forced Sag-Aftra to determine it could not safely picket its members at NBCUniversal.” NBCUniversal said the “safety pruning of Ficus trees” was not intended to pose a problem for protesters. “That was not our intention,” the company said. “In partnership with licensed arborists, we prune these trees every year at this time of year to ensure the canopies are light before the high wind season. “We support the WGA’s and Sag’s right to protest, and are working to provide some shade cover. We continue to communicate openly with union leaders on site to work together during this time.” After investigating the issue, Mr. Mejia said, “With the cooperation of the Office of Street Services, we have found that no tree-trimming permits have been issued in the past three years for this location outside of Universal Studios.” The story continues NBCUniversal has now provided gazebos on the street to provide shade. Hollywood has entered unscripted territory after failed negotiations between major studios, screenwriters and actors – over streaming-age compensation and the use of artificial intelligence. Since last week, the actors staged a strike, joining their fellow writers who have been demonstrating for several months on picket lines outside studios in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere.

