Odds dim for 007 hopeful after actor spotted with Daniel Craig





Nearly three years after Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond in No Time To Die hit theaters, fans still don’t know who will play the beloved spy. A number of names have been tipped for the role, but judging by a change in bookmakers’ odds this week, there is one man who is surging forward for the top spot. James Norton, 38, who fans will recognize for his role in the hit BBC drama Happy Valley, has found his chances reduced with bookmakers Ladbrokes. The change comes after he was spotted getting in on the action on the final day of Wimbledon alongside none other than Craig, 55, in the crowd. Both pictured on July 16, the two stars were dotted in a host of famous faces with the likes of Brad Pitt, Ariana Grande, Hugh Jackman and more in attendance. Daniel Craig was spotted at Wimbledon on the final day alongside his wife Rachel Weisz Pennsylvania But Norton’s closeness to the outgoing Bond actor seems to have been enough to boost the odds. According ScreenRantNorton’s chances of playing 007 were 4-1 heading into the Wimbledon final. However, after Norton and Craig, and a host of other A-list stars, were spotted mingling on Sunday, his odds have been boosted. The Happy Valley star is now more likely to land the role at 3-1 odds, at the time of writing. While that easily makes Norton one of the most likely names to replace Craig, he’s not the outright favorite as things stand. That accolade goes to Kick-Ass and Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 33. Taylor-Johnson currently leads the pack with favorable odds of 11-4. However, this is by no means a two-horse race between Norton and Taylor-Johnson, as a number of other stars remain in contention. Close behind Norton are Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and Superman star Henry Cavill. Both men are priced 4-1 to succeed Craig and step into Bond’s shoes. James Norton was also spotted on the final day of Wimbledon in the crowd Pennsylvania Elsewhere, the likes of Tom Hardy (7-1), Paapa Essiedu (8-1) and Jack Lowden (12-1) round out the top of the list. GB News has contacted Ladbrokes for market comment. Norton has addressed the Bond rumors directly in recent months, denying any reports that he has already tested for the role. When asked by Variety if he had met any Bond producers, he replied, “No, no, no, none of that. “No, no conversations. Basically nothing else to say other than I think they’re probably still working things out. “It’s a big challenge to know in which direction to take this huge franchise. “But beyond that, it’s pretty funny and confusing media coverage. There’s nothing concrete behind it.”

