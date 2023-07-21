Hospitality workers launch third wave of strikes in Hollywood, Pasadena

Hundreds of hotel workers in Hollywood and Pasadena walked out this morning, sparking a third wave of continuing strikes to hit Southern California this summer.

Workers at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, Andaz West Hollywood, W Hollywood, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel San Pedro, Hilton Glendale, Hyatt Place Pasadena and Sky Terrace Restaurant were out starting at 5 a.m.

Workers picket for higher wages and better benefits and working conditions. Unite Here Local 11 says hotel workers are being forced to take long commutes because their wages have not kept pace with soaring housing costs.

The wave of strikes comes after a tense bargaining session on Tuesday at the Westin Bonaventure, the only hotel to avoid a strike after reaching a tentative agreement before contracts representing some 15,000 workers expired on June 30. The union staged a brief strike over the July 4 holiday weekend in downtown Los Angeles, followed by others near Los Angeles International Airport and Disneyland last week.

During negotiations on Tuesday, a hotel group presented a new contract proposal. Keith Grossman, an attorney representing a coalition of 44 Southern California hotels, said Tuesday the proposal represented an improved pay offer, but it was rejected by the union.

We are extremely disappointed that Local 11 refuses to bargain in good faith, Grossman said. Local 11 continues to report that it is more interested in its political platform than negotiating to reach an agreement.

But Kurt Petersen, co-chairman of Unite Here Local 11, said the new wage proposal had backed off and hotel representatives walked out of the bargaining session.

Unite Here Local 11 promised more hotel strikes in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The session ended abruptly, Petersen said, after the union introduced a new proposal that requires employers to offer permanent jobs to replacement workers brought in during the strike.

Amid the city’s hot summer, hotel workers, screenwriters and actors overlapped in strikes.

Christopher Granlund is a courier at the W in West Hollywood, where he helps speed orders between customers and the kitchen. He works 30–35 hours a week in a hotel and about 20 hours as a contract security guard at two nightclubs in Little Tokyo and Hollywood, and takes in acting gigs when he can. He said his rent had gone from $1,800 to $2,000 a month over the past three years.

Since the second weekend in July, when workers began picketing, Granlund said, the W has moved from a full-service breakfast to a buffet.

We cannot make special orders. There has been less turnout and it feels less personal, he said.

Granlund, a Navy veteran, moved to Los Angeles in 2018 to pursue studies at an acting conservatory with the help of GI Bill. Preparing for auditions takes four to five extra hours in his week.

Higher wages would mean I could free up one of my jobs. It would make my life feel more comfortable to the point where I wouldn’t be afraid to take the day off to work on something, Granlund said.

Unit Here Local 11a accused hotels such as the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point and the Fairfield Inn & Suites in El Segundo for not hiring black workers as full-time employees while bringing in black workers as replacement labor.

Following this allegation, U.S. Representative Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and 20 other members of the House of Representatives sent a letter Thursday to the Board of Regents at the University of California, the operator of Laguna Cliffs, requesting more information by July 31 on the hotels’ approach to complying with federal laws and regulations regarding fair employment. The request comes after 25 California lawmakers sent a letter July 6 to Joe Garciaros, human resources manager of Laguna Cliffs, urging the hotel to negotiate a fair contract and offer permanent employment to black temporary workers brought in during the strikes.

Representatives for Laguna Cliffs and Fairfield Inn could not immediately be reached for comment.

Petersen said the union is reaching out to meeting organizers asking them to move their rallies out of Los Angeles because the union cannot guarantee labor peace.

In a letter this week, the union asked the American Political Science Assn. to cancel its 2023 Annual Meeting from August 31 to September 3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live. The convention is expected to bring together nearly 6,000 political science academics in the city.

Our fight for a living wage is the same for all workers in Los Angeles, from teachers and adjunct professors to hospitality workers to actors and writers, the letter says. We believe that unless the hospitality industry shares in its historic profits, we will soon have no choice but to call for a boycott of the City of Los Angeles.