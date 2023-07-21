OC actor Ben McKenzie’s ‘Easy Money’ book exposes the dark side of crypto

The inspiration for Ben McKenzie’s literary debut came from where many great ideas emerge: getting high. “I grabbed some food and was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to write a book,'” the actor said on Zoom from his apartment in Brooklyn. Like most high thoughts, it sounded great at the time, but in the morning he realized he didn’t quite know how to write a book. “So I got high again and found the courage,” he laughs.

McKenzie wasn’t starting from scratch. In the summer of 2021, it fell down the crypto rabbit hole just as digital currency was going mainstream. But unlike many high-profile celebrities who touted investments in different currencies, remember Doge Coin? via their social media channels, the actor came out on the other side asking, “Is this stuff a massive Ponzi scheme?” Alarmed, he felt he had to do something to alert the public to potential currency pitfalls. “So many celebrities and influencers, without even thinking twice, were schillering crypto,” he says, shaking his head. “For me, instantly, the people I saw scoffed at it, the people I knew, I was like, I’m not buying this.”

So why didn’t he fall in love with the burgeoning crypto scene when others did? McKenzie’s skepticism came from past experience. In her twenties, her friend Dave gave her “the worst financial advice of my life.” He encouraged the actor to invest in an obscure business, and the two soon lost their money. It wasn’t a huge sum, but it was enough to remember. “He came back to me in 2021 and said, ‘You need to buy Bitcoin,'” he recalled. “It was my ‘what is this?'” He knew something was wrong.

After coming across an article that journalist Jake Silverman had written titled “Even Donald Trump knows Bitcoin is a scam,” McKenzie followed him on Twitter. Eventually he found the courage to the DM. They ended up having a drink, and McKenzie pitched the idea of ​​a Silverman book. “He was about to go on paternity leave,” McKenzie recalled. “I was just very lucky that he was about to be free and he was ready to do it.”

McKenzie knew he had to prove he was more than a “random actor,” especially if he co-wrote a book demystifying crypto. So he and Silverman started writing articles together. “We started writing articles to do research, but also concretely, to sort of prove that we could,” he explains. They publish their first article in Slatethen stories for The Washington Post, The interception And The New Republic follow up. Now they have officially written their first book with Easy Money, Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud.

While McKenzie dug deeper into debunking the over-promising of crypto, he did not escape backlash from his evangelists. “I got vitriol from the brothers, of course. I got a lot of hate from the crypto people, but I kind of knew it,” he says. But what about the celebrities he knows? “I love that the general public thinks all the celebrities know each other, we just go to weekly meetings and hang out,” he teases. “I guess I’ve met some of the people who use crypto, but I’m not, to my knowledge, close friends with anyone.”

While McKenzie wanted to tackle crypto as a whole without singling out too many celebrities, he made a point of discussing some of the more egregious peddling for the controversial currency. Ethereum Max promotion by Kim Kardashian and the SEC charge and the penalties it had to payby Matt Damon infamous Crypto.com advertisement and Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z’s Bitcoin Academy. The latter, in particular, remains a point of contention for him.

Their first thing was to go where Jay-Z grew up [at Marcy Houses in Brooklyn] to sell this largely black working poor neighborhood and convince them to invest in this incredibly volatile and unregulated investment, he says, referring to Bitcoin Academy. I was like, this is disgusting, man. It’s so rude.

But celebrities, he says, aren’t the heart of the matter. They are just a megaphone that the Ponzi needs to spread, he claims. The bigger the thing gets, the more famous people you need to spread it more.

He should know: After all, McKenzie has been in Hollywood for over two decades. Almost 20 years ago, the 44-year-old actor landed his big break in the lead role of CO where he played Ryan Atwood, the bad boy with a heart of gold from Chino swept up in the drama of the Newport Beach rich. I am very grateful to him for that, he says of the role. I think it’s a complicated thing. Your first job, which was indeed, for me and a lot of young actors, when it blows up, I know it’s champagne trouble, but it’s mind shit.

Since the success of COMcKenzie has starred in a handful of films, including the 2005 comedy-drama Junebugas well as an action thriller Course of action and last year’s romantic comedy, I want you to come back. But it was his television roles that got people talking like LAPD officer Ben Sherman on South Land and as Detective James Gordon on Gotham. For McKenzie, not being typecast was important to him.

I love actors and I love acting, but I don’t want to be defined by one thing either, he notes. Honestly writing the book was helpful because one of the things I hated being typecast was Ryan Atwood or James Gordon or my beloved character Ben Sherman on South Land, which is actually the favorite show I’ve done, but the least watched. But his dream role is actually in another directorial capacity. That’s the role I’m playing right now, which is putting together a documentary where I’ve gone down the rabbit hole with crypto, he says.

Although McKenzie never thought he would write a book, it has been extremely satisfying for him to combine his degree in economics with what he has learned over the past 20 years in showbiz. The fact that he grounded himself in his passion for true crime is an added bonus. My favorite kind of true crime is what I like to call stupid crime. The Cohen brothers’ crime is my favorite thing to read. Writing a book on crypto, he says, was like doing Fargo for the digital age.

Although he doesn’t have a specific topic in mind, McKenzie is already planning to write another book again. I’m interested in human stories because they intersect with economics, but also politics and all that. I don’t know what it will become, he explains. But he won’t write another for now.

It’s a bit like having children, he laughs. Maybe a little break, then later.