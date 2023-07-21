DCMS aims to defend UK film industry as Hollywood struggles | film industry

Parliament has launched a new inquiry into British film and premium TV, looking at issues around skills and retention as well as the challenges posed by the rise of artificial intelligence.

MEPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Committee will investigate what needs to be done to maintain and improve the UK as a global destination for production and how best to support the independent film production sector.

The committee will also look at the challenges for UK cinemas, following the recent restructuring of Cineworld and the collapse of the Empire channel.

The investigation comes 20 years after the report of previous commissions on the British film industry, which made recommendations on tax regimes, training and development. It also comes as major film and television productions have come to a halt due to the joint strike by actors and writers in the United States, which focuses on issues such as residual payments from streaming platforms and the use of AI.

Caroline Dinenage, CMS Committee Chair, said: “Thousands of viewers enjoying the new Barbie movie this weekend will be able to witness the latest success story of the UK’s high-end film and TV industry, with Barbieland being built from scratch in a UK studio, demonstrating the industry’s excellent track record of bringing blockbusters to our shores.

We will look at how to maintain the attractiveness of the UK as a global production destination while ensuring independent films, similar to recent hits Rye Lane and Aftersun, can be made and seen.

Success story India Amarteifio as a young Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which was filmed in the UK. Photography: Liam Daniel/Netflix

The financial problems faced by major cinema chains have highlighted the importance of protecting and promoting British film heritage, while strikes by actors and screenwriters in the United States show the importance of getting ahead of the game by adapting skills and meeting the challenges of artificial intelligence.

Dinenage said the committee wanted to make sure industry and government thought ahead to maintain and improve a sector hugely important to the UK’s economy and culture as well as its power on the world stage.

Speaking to the Guardian, Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam also recently called on the film industry to address its gaping skills gap and grow its audience before the UK is eclipsed as a cinematic powerhouse.

He also said more work was needed to bring audiences back to cinemas, including tackling the issue locally. I think more attention needs to be paid to small communities. Do you really like your local cinema? Is it well managed? Is it clean? he said.