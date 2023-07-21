Why are movies only focused on corporate brands?

Hollywood’s penchant for capitalizing on short-lived trends has given us many eerily similar “twin movies” released at the same time. 1998 alone brought us “Deep Impact” and “Armageddon”, “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Thin Red Line”, and “Antz” and “A Bug’s Life”. 2011 served “Friends with Benefits” and “No Strings Attached”.

But releasing half a dozen Barbie, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Tetris, Nike Air, BlackBerry and Beanie Babies branded movies in six months isn’t just the result of Hollywood groupthink and coincidence.

Brand movies have something original concepts don’t: audience pre-recognition. Because people already know something about the story, studios assume they’re more likely to care. People love Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, so they’ll probably click on a movie called “Flamin’ Hot,” Hulu thought. In a tightening economy, Hollywood has turned to these kinds of safe bets: 13 other movies based on toys from Mattelthe company behind Barbie, have been announced, and 45 more are in development.

Most of these brand-centric movies have one more thing in common, which compounds their twinness: instead of just using the brand as a starting point, they focus on the brand’s origin story. It’s not a coincidence either; the rise of this type of branding success is an attempt to capitalize on the growing demand for workers to brand themselves for a living.

Success in the growing gig economy, short-term and freelance job market relies on cultivating and maintaining strong personal brands. In a sense, successful brands are the new stars of American cinema. But just as these brand-centric films ring hollow, so does the gig economy they cater to.

new movie stars

Between this spring and summer, five films will be released whose plots focus on the creation of a brand: “Flamin’ Hot”, “Air”, “Tetris”, “The Beanie Bubble” and “BlackBerry.“They’re all named after the main character, the product. You don’t have to go into detail to know the plot: an underdog story of how something we love to buy came to be.

“Flamin’ Hot” is a rags-to-riches tale of an industrious janitor who takes his last chance to come up with a spicy twist on the crunchy corn puff and become a marketing executive. “Air” tells the story of a nearly forgotten shoe brand whose struggling basketball division doggedly pursues a deal with an unproven college basketball player, much to everyone’s delight. “The Beanie Bubble” follows Zach Galifianakis as Ty Warner, the unsuccessful toy salesman who landed on the overnight hit Beanie Babies.

While glossing over the real obstacles to success people face with issues like abusive bosses, wage theft and precarious unemployment, the films focus on how, with courageous persistence, anyone can build a world-conquering brand. (“Barbie,” which is shaping up to be the hottest movie of the summer, is a bit of an outlier in this regard. Although the plot isn’t about the making of Barbie, Barbie and Ken step out of Barbie Land to peek behind the curtains of their creation.)

While “Barbie” stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and “Air” stars Ben Affleck, most of these films lack power. Human characters often play second fiddle to brands. That’s what makes these films so hollow: any excitement or positive feeling they engender is ultimately in the service of consumer packaged goods. Every movie asks us to feel something about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. But the story sells because millions of Americans are trying to build similar successful brands themselves.

The empty promise of the gig economy

The gig economy promises a shortcut to the freedoms enjoyed by entrepreneurs and proprietors valued in those movies where you get to work whenever you want and be your own boss. So far, the pitch has been successful. Since Uber, Fiverr and other gig companies emerged in the early 2010s, the gig economy has grown: around 35% of workers in 2021 were freelancers. In the wake of COVID-19, an unprecedented number of people have quit their jobs and many have turned to freelancing. The reasons are varied: stagnating wages, job insecurity at will, ever-present and unpredictable threat of layoffs. From 1979 to 2020, productivity in the United States has increased by 61.8% while wages increased by 17.5%.

For businesses, a big draw of gig work is the cheap cost of labor. Some studies suggest that the use of independent contractors, the formal classification of gig workers instead of full-time employees can up to 30% savings for businesses. like more companies are turning to gig workers to replace full-time jobs, more workers agree to work on demand.

But much like movies, the gig economy has largely failed to deliver the goods. In the gig economy, a person is both the product and the company. Thus, many construction workers try to differentiate themselves from their competitors by creating a personal brand on social networks. With a estimated at 58 million American workers, it’s a race to the bottom to stand out and get work. In a 2020 survey conducted by The Shift Project, 14% of gig workers reported earning less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. The majority, about 64% of gig workers, reported earning between $0 and $14.99 an hour, while about 89% of W-2 workers, those employed by a company, reported earning at least $10 an hour.

Since nearly all gig workers are classified as independent contractors, they lack the standard protections and benefits that regular employees typically enjoy. This includes things like a minimum wage, health insurance, access to unemployment insurance in the event of layoff, paid sick leave, and health and safety protections. They also don’t have the same right as W-2 employees to organize and negotiate with their employers for better working conditions.

Even more surprisingly, reports of wage theft are widespread: in the Shift survey, 62% of gig workers said they had not been paid for their work in at least one instance, and 36% said they had lost their pay three or more times. It adds up. In 2021, the The Federal Trade Commission forced Amazon to pay $61.7 million to settle allegations that, for two years, he stole tips from contracted delivery drivers. Analysis published by the Economic Policy Institute in 2021 suggests that while employees at all income levels experience wage theft, most are independent contractors and hourly workers.

Gig workers began to push back on their raw deal. After three separate strikes this year, Uber and Lyft drivers in New York received salary increases. App-based delivery drivers in New York recently earned a minimum wage of nearly $18. There is the rise of fuck you pay me, an app for creators to share and compare the offers they receive from companies and describe what it’s like to work with them; Before, there was no centralized place, like a Glassdoor, where creators could share their experiences with customers.

These recent fights highlight the rot underlying the promise of the gig economy. As the economy continues to emphasize the importance of branding through gigs, branded movies will continue to resonate. We are all brands now. And if you decide to wade in independent waters, it’s best to have your branded floats equipped.

Jared Holst is a Brooklyn-based writer who focuses on how branding affects all facets of life, from pop culture to politics. In addition to Insider, Jared has been published in Naked Capitalism and self-publishes on Substack at Brands mean a lot.