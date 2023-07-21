SAG-AFTRA strike rally in Chicago draws large crowd – The Hollywood Reporter





Pat Reidy joined a march and rally for striking actors Thursday in Chicago, holding a sign that featured a copy of a residual check for seven cents he received. Above and below the image he wrote: “Strike!!! Because it sucks. The paltry check, and another for eight cents, were from Reidy’s work on Max’s South side, where he appeared in five episodes over three seasons. “It cost them more to send it to me,” Reidy said. The Hollywood Reporter. “We went to the negotiating table in good faith and ended up having to come out here and sweat our asses in the Chicago heat just to get people to hear us. … We have to fight every step of the way. It’s beyond frustrating for me. Reidy was one of more than 1,000 SAG-AFTRA members and supporters who marched three-quarters of a mile from Millennium Park to Buckingham Fountain in downtown Chicago for a rally where guild leaders and representatives from other unions — including the Writers Guild of America, Teamsters, Chicago Federation of Labor and Chicago Teachers Union — expressed solidarity. The chairs of the Illinois Legislative Labor Committees, Senator Robert Peters and Representative Marcus Evans, also expressed support. “In the state of Illinois, we give producers millions of dollars to make movies and television in this state,” Peters said. “They can give you a fucking contract. They can give you fucking health care. They can give you good salaries. He then led the crowd in a chant of “Fuck AI!” Chicago PD regular Amy Morton said THR that “the complete avoidance of our demands [by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] was really rude. “All the issues that are on the table are really vital,” she continued. “Actors have never demanded so much in the history of this union. Our demands have never been exorbitant. So that really pisses me off. Sydney Charles, who appeared on Shameless And The Chitold the crowd at the rally that the strike was from “the actor who is No. 1 on the call sheet to the actor who is No. 101 on the call sheet”. “Our quality of life as workers and artists is under threat,” Charles said. “We’re here because most of us – I think the number is 86% of members – don’t make the $26,000 a year to afford [union] health care. We’re here for everyone who has dabbled in the art of storytelling. Charles Gardner, president of the Chicago chapter of SAG-AFTRA, told the crowd that he saw “people who have decided to make their passion their reason for being” and reiterated the union’s message of unity. “AMPTP, you better get together,” Gardner said. “Come back to the table, because Chicago doesn’t have it. LA doesn’t. New York doesn’t have it. This country does not have it.

