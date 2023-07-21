HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD teams up with TECH N9NE for “Hollywood & N9ne Tour” this fall





Chart-topping multi-platinum hip-hop legend and most successful indie rapper of all time N9ne Technology partnered with platinum-certified 21st century rock luminaries UNDEAD HOLLYWOOD co-title the “Hollywood and N9ne Tour” across North America this fall. It stands out as the first full jaunt from these two genre-shattering outliers, but it continues a collaboration that began with the fan-favorite “Idol” in 2020. Rap ​​phenomenon that is making the buzz King Iso serves as special guest, with more surprise acts to be revealed soon. “Hollywood and N9ne” launches October 16 and visits major markets coast to coast. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time. About the tour, Technology comments, “I’M SUPER EXCITED FOR THIS UPCOMING FALL TOUR WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD AND KING ISO! A TIME TO KILL ACTUALLY!” “We were fans of N9ne Technology for a long time,” says UNDEAD HOLLYWOODIt is Charlie Scene. so far, “Idol” posted a staggering $24 million Spotify stream, illuminating the excitement around their clash of talents. That of the group Johnny three tears adds: “Collaborate with Technology in 2020 has been an unreal experience, we know shooting with him will be really great.” Fresh off their European Summer Festival Tour, which featured massive performances at major festivals including Rock Im Park, Rock Am ring, Nova Rock, Hellfestthe quintet that mixes genres UNDEAD HOLLYWOOD getting ready to hit the road. UNDEAD HOLLYWOOD will tour in ongoing support of their eighth studio album, “Hotel California”. The band recently released a deluxe version of the album which contains six new tracks, including “Evil” And “House of Mirrors”which offers multi-genre sensations jelly roll. “Hollywood and N9ne Tour” Appointment: October 16 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 17 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

October 19, 18 – Chicago, IL – Ray

October 19 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

October 21 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

October 23 – Grand Junction, CO – Grand Junction Convention Center

October 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Resort

October 26 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

October 27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

October 28 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

October 29 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Revel

October 31 – Dallas, TX – The Deep Ellum Factory

November 01 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

19 Nov 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

November 04 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

November 05 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

November 06 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

November 08 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

November 09 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

November 10 – Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania – Sherman Theater

November 11 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – AE Internship

November 12 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

November 14 – Atlanta, Georgia – The Tabernacle

November 15 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 17 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

November 18 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA! Live

November 19 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works Shortly after the turn of the century, a collective of friends gathered around a common vision that grew in the gutters and alleyways of Hollywood, California. Influenced by everything from gritty ’90s hip-hop to industrial metal (not to mention cheap booze), they emerged from similar experiences of poverty and hardship and rose to the forefront of 21st century rock music on their own terms. Nowadays, UNDEAD HOLLYWOOD is based on the bond of five people who relay these raw experiences into relatable anthems. However, the platinum-certified quintet Johnny 3 tears, J-Dog, funny man, Charlie Scene And Dany tell their story like never before on their recently released eighth full length album, “Hotel California” (Dove and Pomegranate Media/GMB). “‘Hotel California’ takes me back to a time when all that mattered was the music,” adds J-Dog. “The only thing I didn’t care about was going to shows. That was it.” Throughout 2021, the boys have been recording in Nashville and Los Angeles with producers Erik Ron (I prevail, GOD),Andre Better (SWEDISH, ZERO 9:36, DAD CARDS) And Drew Coot (ICE NINE KILLED, lil wayne, lil peep). work face to face, UNDEAD HOLLYWOOD revived the unbridled intensity of their training material, but with a refinement only possible through years of grinding on the road. “When you listen ‘Hotel California’I hope you see how far we have come”, Johnny 3 tears go. “J-Dog And Charlie Scene are completely different songwriters than they were 15 years ago. I’m so impressed with everyone in the group. The only thing we don’t give a damn about is the audience and trying to improve on every record.” “After all these years, people on the outside really find it hard to believe that we are still best friends,” J-Dog adds. “We’ve stayed so close even with all the shit we’ve been through. Usually bands break friendships, but we’re best friends and always will be.” Photo credit: Paige Margulies

